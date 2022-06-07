Travel company coach gets stuck not once but twice on Dunedin's hills

A Contiki coach gets stuck at the corner of Filleul St and Cargill St, Dunedin on Sunday night.

The wheels on this bus did not go round and round after it go stuck not once, but twice on Dunedin’s hills.

A Contiki coach, which had the advertising tagline #noregrets sign written on its side, became wedged on Littlebourne Rd, near the city’s Moana Pool just before 6pm on Sunday.

“I think the driver’s approach was all wrong,” a witness said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the coach became stuck after the driver tried to turn out of the drop-off area at the pool.

Nakita Anderson/Supplied A short while later the same coach got stuck near Moana Pool, just a kilometre away.

Police attended to assist with traffic control, and the coach was finally freed about half an hour later.

But that freedom did not last.

An hour later the same coach, which had passengers onboard, became wedged again as the driver tried to turn off Filleul Street on to the steep lower section of Cargill Street, just over a kilometre from Moana Pool and three minutes from site of the original mishap.

hamish mcneilly/Stuff A mechanic works to free the coach from its position wedged at the junction of Filleul and Cargill streets.

A mechanic was brought out to help try to free the coach at the tight corner.

Five years ago another coach got stuck at the junction, which is at the rear of the city’s Meridian Mall.

On that occasion, a ute and a tractor tried in vain to free a Pacific Tourways’ coach, before their efforts were finally successful.

A spokeswoman for the travel company said: ‘’Although the coach has Contiki branding, we're not operating Contiki in New Zealand at present. The driver is not an employee of Contiki’’.