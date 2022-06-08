The live bugs in the $15k business class salad

A passenger on a recent flight was surprised to see some tiny stowaways in his food.

A passenger on a recent American Airlines flight had some unexpected extra protein in his business class salad in the form of some tiny live bugs.

Ricky James was on a flight from Germany’s Frankfurt Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the US when he spotted the stowaways in his meal.

He tweeted video of the bugs saying: “Business class was over $10,000 round trip and this is the quality of service… food with live bugs being served.”

Despite paying more than NZ$15,400 for his return trip, James went on to say that staff “laughed it off” and offered him a different salad.

Commentators on the video weren’t pleased with the service, with one calling it “disgusting”.

“That’s really not acceptable in any class of travel on any airline,” wrote one person.

“Looks fresh,” joked another.

VanillaRicJames via Spectee/AP The tiny bugs were spotted in the salad.

The airline said in a statement to Fox Business that it had reached out to James: “We’re concerned about this report, as what the customer is describing is not up to our standards.

“We are investigating this matter and are working directly with our catering provider in Frankfurt. A member of our team has reached out to the customer to apologize and learn more about their experience.”

James confirmed that he had indeed been contacted.

The quality of food on planes is a subject that gets many a traveller worked up.

In 2019, UK consumer group Which? revealed the "worst of the worst" when it came to midair dining.

It polled over 2000 passengers, asking them about the “perennial disappointment when they peel back the foil on their in-flight food”.

WHICH Norwegian Air's sandwich left a bad taste.

The hall of shame included a Ryanair breakfast described as “a monstrosity” of soggy potato waffle, shrivelled button mushrooms and congealed white pudding, a Norwegian Air's chicken and mash dish labelled “slop”, and a British Airways business class chicken biriyani that was “a chunk of dry chicken, a piece of dead, burnt cauliflower, a spoonful of gunk and overcooked rice. Awful”.

