Air New Zealand tries to clear backlog but 40 more flights cancelled

About 40 flights were cancelled on Friday, as Air New Zealand battles to clear its 126,000-passenger backlog.

A spokesperson confirmed that 126,000 Air New Zealand passengers would be affected over the next three days by the cancellations.

On Thursday 181 Air New Zealand flights were cancelled due to severe gales in Wellington. About 40 flights had been cancelled on Friday as well.

Chief executive Greg Foran told RNZ Thursday’s events were “pretty extreme”. On an average day, no more than 10 flights would be cancelled, he said.

Justin Wong/Stuff Queues of passengers waited at Wellington Airport in vain on Thursday.

The Interislander was back to normal on Friday after six sailings were cancelled because of Thursday’s heavy swells.

The 600 passengers whose trips were cancelled were all accommodated on Friday’s sailings. They were running one extra sailing on Saturday to clear the freight backlog, said Interislander fleet operations manager Peter Mathews.

Foran warned it would take days to clear the backlog of flights, as many through to Sunday were already full. Those with non-urgent travel needs were asked to consider taking a credit instead. Buses might be used to replace shorter flights.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Stranded passengers queue up at Christchurch Airport as all flights to Wellington were cancelled due to bad weather on Thursday.

Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie said even if the weather improved, there would still be disruption to flights caused by the backlog. Passengers should check directly with their airlines for further information, he said.