The moment a small plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky onto a busy US road

A pilot has walked away with only minor injuries after he was forced to make an emergency landing onto a road in Florida after his plane ran out of fuel.

A bystander captured the moment the Cessna 182 crash-landed in Orlando.

Remy Colin had taken the plane for a short test flight after an annual checkup.

But the 40-year-old told ABC News that he had become preoccupied with a faulty radio and hadn’t checked his fuel level.

9NEWS The pilot only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

He noticed too late and had decided to "sacrifice the plane" while trying not to hurt anyone.

Luckily, Colin only suffered some bruising.

Earlier this month, a single-engine plane carrying a pilot and one passenger in the US crash-landed on California's 91 Freeway after an engine malfunction, striking a truck and igniting into flames. The two people inside the plane were unharmed.

In July, a beachgoer in Seattle, US captured the moment a small plane crashed into the surf in front of him. The video, recorded by Mihai Melonari at Puget Sound waters near Alki Beach, shows a two-seat Cessna 150 glide and crash into the water. The pilot, who was alone in the plane, was able to swim to shore and did not report any injuries.