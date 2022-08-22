Man fuming after returning from holiday to find his car stolen from airport car park

Stuart Cleverley was left stranded at Christchurch Airport when he found out his car had been stolen from a car park.

His car was meant to be for father-son hunting trips, but after it was stolen from Christchurch Airport, Ashburton man Stuart Cleverley says those trips are now just a dream.

Cleverley left his 1996 Toyota Surf, valued at $16,000, at the airport’s long-term uncovered car park while he went on holiday to the North Island. But sometime overnight on Saturday it was stolen.

The airport didn’t notify him of the incident, leaving him to find out on his own when he returned to the South Island on Sunday.

Cleverley said a security guard told him it wasn’t the airport’s job to let him know, but the police’s.

READ MORE:

* 'Blimmin' exciting': lost toy bunny reunited with his family

* Queenstown mayor slams 'appalling' plan for new airport in Central Otago

* Theft from Nelson Airport car park sparks security concerns



“I rang the police. They didn’t know about it, they said the owner has to lodge a stolen car report.

“Who knows what has happened to the car since it was stolen ... it could have been driven around Christchurch, burnt out and left somewhere.”

Cleverley said if he knew the airport’s parking lots weren’t as secure as he expected, he would have just parked on the road and saved money.

He believes the thieves drove through the barrier arm, but had has not been verified by airport management.

The airport’s terms and conditions say while it “will take all reasonable care”, it doesn’t guarantee the security of vehicles, and it is not liable for any damage or theft.

Stuart Cleverley/Supplied Cleverley’s car, which has not been found since being stolen from the airport.

Cleverley asked the airport to improve its security, but said he doubted whether it would do anything.

“I bought it [the car] for hunting. Me and my boy had three or four hunting trips planned. That’s all gone now.”

Although he was offered a refund for the cost of his parking on Monday, Cleverley wasn’t offered alternative transport to get home on Sunday, and his 17-year-old son had to pick him up.

“It was just completely ridiculous.”

A Christchurch Airport spokesperson said two vehicles were stolen from the airport over the weekend, but said there had been an increase in vehicles being stolen “all over the city”.

“As with all public car parks, a driver enters ours at their own risk. We take all reasonable care, but cannot guarantee security of vehicles in our car parks.”

Police have been approached for comment.