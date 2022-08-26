Family battles to claim costs after cancelled Air NZ flight

The Thorn family had to fork out an extra two nights' accommodation in Fiji after Air New Zealand cancelled their flight.

A family forced to spend two extra nights in Fiji after Air New Zealand cancelled their flight are facing a month-long wait to get $1600 worth of out-of-pocket expenses reimbursed – with the airline suggesting they use their travel insurance instead.

Air New Zealand has confirmed its customer service team is experiencing “a backlog of requests” for expenses related to the airline’s schedule changes.

Jacinda Thorn said they sent the airline a bill for the additional costs incurred for accommodation, meals, airport parking and cattery fees after their holiday was unexpectedly extended.

The family of four had been due to fly home to Wellington on Saturday August 13, but when Thorn tried to log into the booking to update a meal preference for the flight on Thursday, she found it no longer existed.

They were then notified via Google Calendar that the flight had been cancelled.

After spending more than two hours trying to get hold of the airline’s contact centre to find out what had happened, a customer service agent rang later that day, confirming the flight had been cancelled and they would be transferred to a flight via Auckland on Monday night.

Thorn said during the call, they were assured the airline would be able to reimburse them for reasonable costs incurred for the additional two nights.

Later that day, the airline sent through an email confirming their new itinerary. The Thorns replied asking where they should send their reimbursement request.

A customer service agent responded, sharing an email address where they could send receipts for reimbursement consideration. But they said they noticed the Thorns had purchased travel insurance on their ticket, and suggested the extras could also be claimed through the insurance provider.

Thorn replied saying it was up to the airline to cover the costs, as per passengers’ rights under the Civil Aviation Act when a flight is cancelled for reasons within an airline’s control.

After sending their receipts through to the provided email, they received an automatic reply which said staff would be in touch within 20 business days.

Thorn said she was left frustrated by the whole experience, and felt the airline was trying to evade its responsibilities by suggesting they use their travel insurance. She said other customers should be aware of what they may encounter if they find themselves in the same boat.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The Thorns were due to be flying back to Wellington, but had to go via Auckland instead.

Others may not have been in a position to cover the additional costs upfront – Thorn said they were fortunate they had the spare cash at the time, but weren’t happy about being out of pocket for up to a month while Air New Zealand assessed their claim.

They were also fortunate the resort they were staying at had been able to accommodate them for another two nights, as it could have been a different story if it had been booked out.

“Everyone was like, ‘it’s so great you got two extra days in paradise’. I’m like, that’s cool, but we also wasted hours of our holiday not knowing what we were going to be doing, then it took my husband another two hours to go through all the receipts the other night,” she said.

“It really ruined the tail-end of our first overseas holiday in three years.”

An Air New Zealand spokesperson apologised for the disruption to the Thorns’ travel, which was due to the airline proactively reducing its schedule due to staff sickness.

The spokesperson said the airline had been unable to book the family accommodation through its “disrupt” accommodation provider, and had advised them to book their own accommodation, and that the airline would cover reasonable expenses.

“We say reasonable because it depends on the airport, destination and availability.”

The spokesperson said when it came to paying out expenses, the team was usually quick “but unfortunately with the recent disruption they have a backlog of requests”.

“We are working hard to get more people into our customer teams so we can get back to the level of care people expect from Air New Zealand. Therefore to manage customer expectations, we’re advising it could take up to 20 working days to respond to claims.

“Once again, we’re sorry for the disruption caused to the Thorn family and will process their claim as soon as possible.”

Air New Zealand did not respond to a question about why it suggested the Thorns use travel insurance, but the spokesperson said “we recommend all travellers purchase travel insurance as this will ensure that you are covered should an event outside the airline’s control occur that disrupts not only your flight but your holiday too.”

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Wilson said it wasn’t the first time they had heard of an airline trying to direct customers to travel insurance for costs they were liable for.

“If the airline cancels or delays a flight for a reason within its control, it shouldn’t just palm off passengers onto their insurers,” she said.

“It must meet its obligations under the Civil Aviation Act (CAA), or Montreal Convention. If the airlines imply they aren’t liable to cover a passenger’s losses, when they are, they are potentially misleading their customers and breaching the Fair Trading Act.”

Wilson added travel insurance policies generally included terms requiring passengers to first recover their losses from other parties, such as airlines. Insurers may also ask for proof the other party won’t cover the loss.

“So, passengers who’ve had flights cancelled or delayed because of something within the airline’s control should contact the airline first and insist the airline meets its obligations under the CAA (for domestic flights) or Montreal Convention (for International flights).”