'We just dropped': Nine hurt as plane hits turbulence in the US

There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

Sisters Shayla and Savannah Florence say their Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City in the US was proceeding normally until the plane hit turbulence.

“We just dropped,” the sisters told KUTV. “It was moving side-to-side. My books started flying and everyone was kind of screaming and yelling and there was a second there that I was really positive that we were going down.”

The flight landed without incident at Salt Lake City International Airport at 4.41pm (local time) after the turbulence, which took place over Arkansas, airline officials told KSTU.

Three of the 143 passengers and six crew members were injured, officials told The Salt Lake Tribune. Two were treated at the airport and one was taken to a hospital.

The incident took place after drinks and snacks were served while the seatbelt light was not on, passengers told KUTV.

Charlie Riedel/AP A Delta spokesman said the plane experienced "moderate turbulence" mid-flight (file photo).

“I’ve never heard it make a sound like almost you were landing on something and then a big boom like you hit something,” passenger Justin Jacobson told the station.

No details were released on the injuries to the passengers, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

A Delta spokesman said the plane had experienced "moderate turbulence" mid-flight.

