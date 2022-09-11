Wellington's Terrace Tunnel re-opens after crash

The tunnel had reopened before 1pm on Sunday.

A crash that had closed the southbound lanes of the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington has been cleared.

Illuminated signs on State Highway 2 heading into the city centre were advising motorists to avoid the tunnel at around midday Sunday.

State Highway 1 drivers were asked to detour using The Terrace off-ramp and to expect delays, with traffic already building up to Bolton St.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said tunnel had reopened to traffic shortly before 1pm.