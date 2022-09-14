Airline trolls passenger who complains about their 'window' seat

Ryanair’s social media team has been a bit shady lately.

A passenger onboard a recent Ryanair flight who complained about their “window” seat has received a less-than-serious response from the budget airline.

Posting on Twitter, @MartaVerse wrote “Seriously @Ryanair, I paid for the window seat.” She showed a photo of the plane’s cabin door next to her.

In their response, Ryanair took to using a bit of Microsoft Paint to highlight the small window on the exit door.

As usual on social media, commentators were divided on the response.

“You pay next to nothing on Ryanair so you get what you pay for,” was one of the thousands of comments on the post.

”Paid for window & got emergency exit row, what's the problem?” was another.

“This is why I'd never fly with Ryanair again!” was a more aggrieved reply.

It seems the social media team at Ryanair have been in quite a shady mood lately.

Last weekend a computer outage hit its main Irish rival Aer Lingus, causing huge queues of passengers as flights were cancelled at its terminal in Dublin Airport. Ryanair posted a picture of a more serene scene at the terminal it uses.

Ryanair was recently in the news for what was described as the “dirtiest flight”.

A TikTok video of the plane to Spain from @scottandsals has been viewed more than 2 million times. The clip, titled “Avoid Ryanair”, shows what appears to be crisps and biscuits strewn on the ground.

“We boarded the dirtiest Ryanair flight ever today ... Cabin crew told us they don't clean between flights,” was the caption on the video.

In a statement to The Independent, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “Our aircraft are cleaned during every turnaround.”