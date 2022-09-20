Tourist 'hit by train' while taking photos on famous Hanoi Train Street

The track dates back to 1902 when it was built by the French (file photo).

A tourist has reportedly been struck by a train while taking photos on the world-famous Train Street in Hanoi, Vietnam.

It comes just days after local authorities banned cafes from the 300-metre train line and erected barricades to prevent visitors from accessing the area.

The Hanoimoi newspaper, run by Hanoi's Communist Party Committee, reported that a tourist had jumped the fence to take photos. The visitor wasn’t seriously injured and left the scene.

The incident caused the passenger train to halt for a while, allowing traffic to pile up. Local police are calling for the foreign tourist to come forward.

Last weekend, Nguyễn Anh Quân, Vice Chairman of Hoàn Kiếm District People's Committee, told Vietnam News that the street is an accident waiting to happen.

“Tourism revenue makes up a considerable amount of our budget, but we do not trade revenue for the safety of the people," Quân said.

"In the immediate future, we will strictly deal with all violations following the law. 100% of households currently doing business in the railway area will have their business registration licences revoked before September 17.”

The track, running alongside Điện Biên Phủ and Phùng Hưng streets, dates back to 1902 when it was built by the French. It is only in recent times that it was discovered by tourists, transforming the area.

It's not the first time that safety concerns have caused the street to be closed. In 2019, a series of near misses saw authorities shut it down. However, once the country reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns, the tourists have been flocking back to the area.