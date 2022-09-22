'Shocked and disgusted': Wheelchair user forced to drag herself to plane toilet, told 'to wear nappies'

Jennie Berry was forced to drag herself down the aisle.

A disability-rights advocate has taken to social media to outline her “degrading” experience on a recent flight to Spain, after she was forced to drag herself down the plane because the airline didn't have an aisle chair.

Jennie Berry detailed her experience on an AlbaStar Airlines flight from Newcastle in the UK to Palma, Mallorca.

Berry wrote that her flight was originally with TUI but was moved to the small Spanish charter airline.

The trouble started straight away as she was seated towards the back of the plane, despite empty seats at the front near the toilet. Mid-flight she needed to go to the toilet but was told there was no aisle chair available.

On her Instagram page, wheelie_good_life, Berry is videoed having to drag herself down the aisle, while the drinks service was taking place.

”I asked to go to the toilet and they just said ‘no we don’t have an aisle chair onboard’, with no suggestions of what I was to do. As you all know - when you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go - so thankfully as I have good upper body strength I proceeded to drag myself down the isle (sic) towards the toilet, whilst staff continued to serve drinks.”

More humiliation was to follow when one staff member allegedly quipped to her that ‘disabled people should wear nappies on board’.

“Apparently that’s their solution - to ask disabled passengers to pee in their seats.”

The video then shows her being helped into the toilet by her partner.

Berry is hoping that the video will bring about some change for wheelchair users in the industry.

”There is A LOT that still needs to be done when it comes to accessibility within the travel industry and I just hope and pray that this is an insight as to why there needs to be change - not only to access, but attitudes too.

”Life as a disabled person can sometimes be downright degrading and embarrassing and unfortunately, this was one of them times. To be outright told to my face that I should wear a nappy when I don’t need to and that they are happy with that policy, made me feel humiliated.”

Comments on the video have a huge amount of sympathy for Berry.

Eastenders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant on the UK’s version of Dancing With The Stars and won her season, called it “so unacceptable”.

“I'm sorry this [has] happened to you. It's so frustrating to see that attitude is still happening. I hope you're ok."

Others called it “unacceptable”, “grim” and “horrible”.

AlbaStar has been approached for comment.