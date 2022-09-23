Sparks and debris seen streaming from US flight shortly after takeoff

A﻿ plane spotter in the US has filmed the moment sparks and debris started streaming from a United Airlines flight shortly after its takeoff from New Jersey.

The plane - originally destined to land at São Paulo International Airport, Brazil - was forced to return to Newark Liberty International Airport at 1am on September 22 (local time), about an hour-and-a-half after its original departure.

In video shared to social media, ﻿a witness on the ground is heard screaming as the Boeing 777-200 passes overhead with sparks leaping from the aircraft.

United Airlines told 9News.com.au that 256 passengers were onboard the flight at the time of the incident.

READ MORE:

* United Airlines Boeing 777 flight 328 engine failure: What happens when an aircraft engine fails

* Pilot is injured after emergency landing at Los Angeles Airport

* Plane in US blows tyres, skids on runway



variablecraft The plane returned to Newark Liberty International Airport about an hour and a half after departure.

"After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Passengers deplaned at the gate and we assigned a new aircraft that departed this afternoon.

"Initial maintenance inspection points to a hydraulic pump issue."

FLIGHTRADAR24 The aircraft remained in the air to burn fuel before heading back to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The incident came after United Airlines grounded 25 of its Boeing 777-200s earlier this week, after failing to complete required safety inspections to wing leading-edge panels.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said the airline disclosed the issue to them. United announced on Tuesday that 10 aircraft had been inspected and cleared to fly.﻿

The plane filmed in this incident was not one of them.

- This article was published on 9News and is republished with permission