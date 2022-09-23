Is this the 'saddest' ever lasagne? Budget airline's meal looks nothing like the picture

The final product looks a bit different from advertised.

Ordering a meal that ends up looking nothing like it did on the menu can be disappointing at the best of times – let alone when you are stuck at 30,000 ft in the air on a plane with limited other options to choose from.

That's what one UK traveller experienced on a recent Ryanair flight from Vienna to Bristol, sharing her disgust over the "lukewarm and soggy" vegan lasagne she received to social media.

"You need to review your food choice of vegan lasagne, 1st one served was lukewarm & soggy - sent back," passenger Sarah shared on Twitter, alongside an image of the menu picture as well as the unappetising end product.

In a second tweet she added: "2nd served up was hotter but still soggy, nothing like the picture on the cardboard sleeve."

Speaking to ﻿Sarah said the £5.20 (NZ$10) vegan meal on the menu "looked quite appetising and quite delicious".

"When it came out it was disgusting and tepid," she said, pointing out the limited vegetarian options available.

On the Ryanair menu, the meal is described as: "Delicious gluten-free lasagne with roasted vegetables and a soy béchamel sauce."

But Sarah said it was "the soggiest, saddest, greyest looking mush﻿".

It comes after Australian airline Qantas had to backtrack after it stopped offering vegetarian meals on some domestic flights﻿, a move that left many customers angry.

"What kind of airline stops offering vegetarian food to its passengers?" philanthropist and PlanetArk founder Jon Dee said on Twitter.

The carrier said the decision to reduce the offering came due to “high levels of wastage”, but on Friday it said it would reinstate vegetarian options and fresh fruit on all flights, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

