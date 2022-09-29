Interislander cancels Aratere sailings due to electrical fault

Sailings of the Aratere ferry have been cancelled due to an electrical fault issue.

All sailings on the Interislander’s Aratere ferry have been cancelled on Thursday due to an electrical fault causing an issue with the ferry’s control system.

Technicians located and undertook the repair on Wednesday, but would need to spend Wednesday night and Thursday testing and recommissioning the system, Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said in a statement.

All Aratere sailings were also cancelled on Wednesday.

The Aratere service was expected to return to normal on Friday.

People impacted by the disruption had been contacted, and alternative arrangements had been made, Rushbrook said.

Interislander apologised for the inconvenience.