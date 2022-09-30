The ski pass that is the worst $4000 I've ever spent

RNZ: Visitors return to Ruapehu, but where is the snow? (This video was first published on Stuff on August 7 2022.)

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: I may as well have withdrawn $4000 of cold, hard notes, put them in a briefcase and set them alight. I would have at least got the benefit of momentary warmth (and looked suitably baller, with a stack of cash).

Instead, in late 2016 I spent $3950 on a plastic card guaranteeing the beholder to limitless ski runs on Mt Ruapehu’s two ski fields Tūroa and Whakapapa, courtesy of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, for the duration of my time on Earth. Or until the company goes belly-up – whichever comes first.

Dividing the upfront cost by the number of active years I hoped I had left, compared to a daily or seasonal lift pass it seemed a great deal – even accounting for expected life events, future surgeries, and the fact I was living in London at the time.

READ MORE:

* Ruapehu ski season fizzles out with both Tūroa and Whakapapa shutting by end of October

* From no snow to avalanche control for Central North Island skifields

* Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' refund offer leaves some locked down Auckland skiers cold



Six years on and I’m still yet to make tracks on Ruapehu’s rocky slopes. All of that is down to my extended OE, but I’m starting to think I never will and I will outlive the leisure company that sold the pass.

When I drove through the Central Plateau in April, Ruapehu was naked of her white coat, save for the tiniest collar of glaciers at her crater. It was off-season, but each time I check-up on snow conditions mid-winter, I’m left anxious by the rising snowline. Could you always see those rocks? Did they always get so excited by a snow base of 30cm, when only a decade ago it averaged well over a metre?

REUBEN NUKU/Supplied There was hardly any snow at Tūroa in August after warm temperatures and rain produced what one local called the worst ski season in decades.

My first ski tracks were made on a snowed-over golf course outside the iconic Chateau Tongariro wrapped up in a puffer onesie on a cold June morning – had I recreated the photographs this year I could have got away with wearing a light sweater while ploughing through sodden grass by the 8th hole. And snow guns, formerly a nice-to-have top-up are now essential and omnipresent.

The mountain has become emblematic of climate change. There might be another 10-15 years of ever-more-stunted winter seasons, ever-more-reliant on man-made snow and interventions. I’m certain natural snow on Ruapehu – and all that it brings – will disappear in my lifetime.

The rush to “see it before it’s gone” is also known as last chance tourism or doom tourism and will likely come again to the fore when the consequences on Covid-19 subside. People have been sitting on travel nest-eggs for a couple of years and many are now willing and able to splurge on big-ticket trips. Think of it like the travel bucket list, but in overdrive thanks to a countdown ticking in the background

It sounds like the natural reaction when climate change and environmental degradation meets capitalism, social media envy, scarcity and the tourist dollar. And although I think of the North Island ski fields as my own personal symbol of a mad rush to see and enjoy a fragile environment before it disappears beyond all recognition, the go-to poster child of this sad trend is just across the Tasman: The Great Barrier Reef.

Earth Justice/Sydney Morning Herald Coral bleaching near Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef.

Rising sea temperatures are leading to more coral bleaching events, turning parts of these vital eco-systems into wastelands. And once the headline star attraction is declared ruined, it’s on to the next one: Nobody wants white coral skeletons in their GoPro photos.

Other examples vary from the rainforests and orangutans of Borneo to the melting glaciers and sea ice of the Poles. Although a 2016 study of visitors to the Great Barrier Reef published in the Journal of Sustainable Tourism found “seeing it before it’s gone” as a prime motivation for nearly three-quarters of those surveyed, the tourists did not make the somewhat ironic link that their own long-haul travel emissions to reach the destination could have contributed (albeit in a small way) to that same destructive oceanic warming.

Wealthy countries like Australia can – and may soon have to – pivot away from mass tourism at these destinations, but the motivation at destinations such as the Amazon, Kilimanjaro or the Galápagos Islands may be far less, particularly given that money from tourism is rightly seen as a better alternative to other, more destructive ways of making income such as deforestation, fossil fuel extraction or poaching.

The same 2016 study found that the tourists visiting Queensland’s reef were more environmentally conscious than average. If their more-informed position, combined with an eyewitness account of the degradation already underway and, crucially, behavioural change when tourists get back home, there may be hope that the list of last-minute tourism sites will not grow any larger.