35,000 tourists waiting on visas to enter New Zealand

The scene at Auckland Airport's international arrivals area, just after the border rules eased further.

Over half of the more than 60,000 tourists who have applied for visitor visas since the full border reopening are still waiting for them to be processed, Immigration NZ figures reveal.

Tourists from 60 countries and territories are able to enter New Zealand without applying for a visa in advance. But those from other countries must first obtain a visitor visa – and they’re facing weeks-long waits to do so, as Immigration NZ struggles to keep up with the demand.

Figures from Immigration NZ show that 62,872 people have applied for visitor visas since August 1, but of these, 27,162 have been approved and 541 declined.

The Immigration NZ website says: “Due to the large number of applications received since 1 August processing times are longer than expected. We advise travellers not to book travel until their visa has been approved.”

In a statement to Stuff, Immigration NZ General Manager Richard Owen said that forecasts for visa demand were made before borders opened, and actual demand has been more than three times higher than expected.

Work has been done to increase visa processing times, which rose near the end of September, Owen said. The median wait time for a visitor visa was 14 days, however 5% of applications took more than 34 working days to complete.

“It will still take time to work through the volume of visitor visa applications. We acknowledge this uncertainty may impact people’s travel intentions and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says the target market for New Zealand is high-quality visitors who will spend a bit more and stay a bit longer.

New Zealand’s tourism recovery isn’t expected to kick off in earnest until the summer months, traditionally our peak season for international visitors.

But Tourism Industry Aotearoa communications manager Ann-Marie Johnson said of our major tourist markets, it was really only two that would be affected by delays in visa processing.

These were China, which wasn’t yet open for outbound travel anyway, and India.

They were otherwise seeing strong inbound numbers from North America, UK and Europe, major tourist markets which have visa-waiver agreements with New Zealand.

“Obviously we want our border processing to be as seamless as possible, but at this stage we’d say this is not having a huge impact on the recovery.”