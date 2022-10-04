Auckland Airport apologises after passengers stranded, forced to sleep on floor

Transit passengers stuck outside the departure lounge try to get some sleep on the floor.

Auckland Airport has apologised after a group of travellers was forced to sleep on the floor of a hallway just metres from a departure lounge.

The airport says leaving passengers out in the cold awaiting security processing is an unacceptable level of service.

Early on Sunday more than 100 passengers were left stranded between their flight from Samoa and before their flight to Australia because the transit security screening point was closed overnight.

Passenger Elizabeth Nanai took to social media, calling the incident “absolutely disgusting.”

The Airport’s general manager operations Anna Cassels-Brown told RNZ’s Morning Report that an alternative waiting department was being readied on Tuesday.

“The key thing is, it is absolutely not a level of service that we want to provide,” Cassels-Brown said.

“I am not happy that any of our customers had to sit in that hallway. I am not happy that elderly people or children were, it is completely below the level of acceptable customer service, and we are fixing it.”

New Zealand’s borders reopened fully to all visitors in August.

The passengers were travelling from Samoa to Australia via Auckland, and were due to land after midnight. The transit security screening point was only ever scheduled to be open until 11pm, leaving passengers with questions over planning.

Unable to proceed through security and into their departure lounge, the passengers gathered on the floor in the corridor between around 2am and 5am, in quite cold temperatures.

A passenger called helplines for the airport, Aviation Security and Air New Zealand but was unable to get support.

Cassels-Brown said the airport was talking to Aviation Security, which handles the screening point, about returning to a 24-hour service but meanwhile the pandemic’s impacts meant it couldn’t be staffed all day.

Until that happens, the airport is repurposing another gate lounge that can take passengers who need to wait for their security screening, as they cannot technically enter New Zealand until they undergo that screening.

“There are security changes we need to make to the area to ensure it cannot be breached. It is being readied today,” she told Morning Report.