Bird strike affects Air NZ passengers in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch

Passengers were stranded in Wellington after their flight to Auckland was cancelled. (File photo)

A weekend away that had been a year in the making was one of several journeys canned at the last minute after Air New Zealand cancelled flights between Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch on Friday.

Five women had driven from Wairarapa to catch Air New Zealand’s 9.45am flight to Auckland on Friday morning.

At 7.38am, by which stage they had made the trip over the Remutaka Hill, they got a text message telling them the flight had been cancelled.

It did not go down well with the group or the dozens of other passengers affected.

One of the women in the group, Sharon Dignan, said this had been the second time the group had made a booking for the trip, after the first was cancelled due to Covid.

“We left Greytown at about 6am. We’d checked-in online. The text came through at 7.38am to say the flight had been cancelled. We went straight to the airport and got in line to speak to someone. By the time we got to the counter we were told there was one seat available on one flight and another seat on another flight, but that was it,” she said.

They were told the cancellation was due to bird strike.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Several flights in and out of Wellington were cancelled due to bird strike on Friday morning. (File photo)

The next available flight to take the whole group was not until 6am on Saturday morning.

“That just wasn’t going to work, so we cancelled the whole trip and got a credit” she said.

She said there appeared to be a lot of other passengers in a similar position.

They had bookings in place for activities and car rental in Auckland for the whole weekend, but had to cancel the lot.

“We decided in the airport that ‘stuff it we’ve got to do something’, so we’re driving up the coast heading for Palmerston North. We’ll spend the night there, and we’ll have to book the trip north again,” she said.

“It’s pretty disappointing really, from the national carrier, considering it’s such a major route. It’s hard to believe there wasn’t some sort of alternative to leaving so many people stranded. Why not put on another flight?” Dignan said.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer David Morgan said an aircraft had experienced bird strike when making the NZ402 Wellington to Auckland flight at 6am on Friday.

That meant other flights, which would have used the same aircraft, were cancelled. These included NZ409 and NZ416 between Auckland and Wellington, and NZ545 and NZ546 between Auckland and Christchurch,” he said.

”Due to school holidays, Air New Zealand has limited availability to re-accommodate customers today, however our teams have been communicating with affected customers to rebook them on the next available service,” Morgan said.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We apologise for any disruption this may have caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” he said.