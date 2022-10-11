Wild winter forces closure of popular Mangapohue natural bridge walk

The Mangapohue Natural Bridge has been closed for the foreseeable future (file photo).

A wet and windy winter has forced the closure of the popular and well photographed Mangapohue natural bridge walk in the King Country.

The picturesque walk near Waitomo has suffered weather-related erosion and is now a possible danger to people, according to the Department of Conservation.

Maniapoto district operations manager Graham Kimber said visual assessments and visits by his team revealed ongoing erosion of the natural bridge, thought to have been caused by recent bursts of heavy rain and high winds.

“Debris has been falling from the trees on top of the natural bridge,” Graham Kimber said.

“We are concerned the continued erosion of the natural bridge will result in visitors being hit by rocks and other debris.

“Given the high level of risk now posed to visitors at this site, it has become necessary to close the track.”

The natural land bridge which gives the track its name passes directly over a boardwalk visitors use.

The short boardwalk to the natural bridge winds along a limestone gorge, before revealing the remnants of an enormous ancient cave system; then there’s the 17-metre limestone arch that you can walk through.

DOC staff have installed barriers across the entrance to the track. The picnic area and car park remain available, but there is no access to the gorge and no alternative routes.

“The closure of the track is for the foreseeable future, while we explore potential options for lowering the risk to visitors.”

Kimber said they don’t take the decision lightly, and understand it will be disappointing for a lot of people.

“It is difficult for DOC to put a timeframe on repairs or modification of the track, given the investigation and planning work needed. With a changing climate we can expect increased and more extreme weather events, and we need to consider long-term and sustainable solutions for access with this in mind.”

People can visit DOC’s website for the latest on track conditions.