A﻿ Kiwi musician has chronicled a recent long-haul flight with a screaming toddler, and the result has gone worldwide.

Henry Beasley, a member of Balu Brigada, said he was on a flight to Berlin when the child began to let rip.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.5 million times, we see Beasley executing an eye-twitch as the toddler unleashes. In the text overlay he asks his TikTok viewers @balubrigada to: "Rate my 29-hour flight to Berlin."

We then see footage of Beasley during various moments on the flight, with the toddler barely letting up.

He later adds to the text overlay: "This kid's got some lungs."﻿

Thankfully Beasley has brought good-quality over-the-ear headphones on the flight which helped to diminish the noise.

﻿There have so far been more than 27,000 comments and while many of his TikTok followers felt sorry for him, others felt more sorry for the toddler's parents.

"Honestly there should be kid free flights and kid flights," one commented.

"I feel bad for the people next to these children. Also the parents," added another.﻿

"That poor mother," another said.

"I would pay EXTRA for a child-free flight," one commented.

"And people have the audacity to ask me why I don't want kids," another said.

"I think my tubes just tied themselves," one woman joked.

Another added: "The eye-twitching is so real."

- This story was published on 9Honey Travel and has been republished with permission.