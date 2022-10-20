Heritage worker crashes car into Japan's oldest toilets

A heritage worker in Japan has had a day to forget after accidentally smashing his car into the country’s oldest toilets.

The loos date back to at least the 15th century and are classified as a cultural asset, but now face extensive restoration after the man hit reverse, crashing through a two-metre ancient door.

The 30-year-old, who hasn't been named, works for the Kyoto Heritage Preservation Association. Local police said no one was hurt in the incident.

The toilets, which aren’t open to the public, are part of the Buddhist temple at Tofukuji in Kyoto and were built during the Muromachi period (1336-1573). They communal loo, known as tōsu, was designed for trainee monks and contain a stone row of around 20 circular holes.

Norihiko Murata, a Kyoto official in charge of cultural heritage preservation, told The Japan Times that restoration will begin soon.

”It is of course disappointing that part of this important cultural property has been damaged like this,” said Murata.

“We will discuss how to restore it in a way that will retain as much of its cultural value as possible.”