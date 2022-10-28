Hailstorm causes massive damage to plane in Paraguay

The plane involved was similar to this LATAM Airbus A320 (file photo).

Passengers on a flight to Paraguay have faced a terrifying journey after a storm caused massive damage to their plane.

The LATAM A320 flight was on its way to the capital Asunción from Santiago in Chile when bad weather forced the pilots to perform a go around and divert to Foz de Iguacu Airport in Brazil.

After waiting on the ground for more than three hours, the aircraft took off again for Asunción and flew into the hailstorm.

Unverified video from on board the plane shows passengers screaming and being thrown around.

On landing, the extent of the damage was revealed with the nose cone, which protects the radar, completely destroyed and the cockpit window smashed. An engine was also reportedly damaged.

None of the 48 passengers or crew were hurt in the incident.

In a statement to aeronauticapy.com, LATAM Airlines Paraguay confirmed that "Flight LA1325 (Santiago de Chile-Asunción) experienced severe weather conditions during its flight path”.

“The aircraft made an emergency landing in Asunción, a procedure that was carried out without problems at 23:09 (local time). Both passengers and crew are in good condition.”

An investigation has been launched.