Live albino alligator found in traveller's suitcase at German airport

A live albino alligator has been spotted in a traveller’s suitcase at a German airport.

The unusual discovery was made when security officers in Munich screened a 42-year-old American passenger’s belongings.

The one-metre rare alligator was found wrapped up in cling film which had two air holes poked into it around the nostrils. It is reportedly doing well after its ordeal, reports German media outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung. While the discovery was made in September, details have only recently been released.

The unnamed passenger was heading to Singapore where albino alligators can reportedly fetch prices of more than NZ$125,000.

MUNICH AIRPORT CUSTOMS The live albino alligator was found in a traveller's suitcase.

The passenger faces criminal charges for violating Germany’s Species Protection and Animal Welfare Act. He also has to pay a five-figure fine and have his phone confiscated.

Albino alligators are extremely rare with only a reported 200 left in the world.

Misbehaving passengers who try to smuggle animals through airports is certainly nothing new.

MUNICH AIRPORT CUSTOMS The one-metre rare alligator was found wrapped up in cling film.

Earlier this year, officials in Thailand arrested two women at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok after they found 109 live wild animals in their luggage.

Two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 lizards and 20 snakes were in the bag.

Last year, Austrian authorities stopped a man at Vienna Airport as he tried to smuggle 74 protected chameleons from Africa into the country.

A couple of years earlier, a Russian tourist attempted to take a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali.