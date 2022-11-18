Woman says she was refused refund after staying at 'mouldy, smelly and unsafe' Auckland caravan park

The family had paid to spend more than a week in this unit at Avondale Motor Park.

A woman on holiday in Auckland has warned others from staying at a caravan park after spending a night in a mouldy room where she “feared for her safety”.

Rachel Fenton, her 21-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son booked to stay at Avondale Motor Park for more than a week.

Fenton said when they arrived the room was covered in mould and her family were kept awake all night by people shouting and fighting as well as loud music.

“I booked through Booking.com and the ad I saw said it was a safe, child-friendly and smoke-free room.

“We’re from Oamaru and I had to come to Auckland for a book launch, so I thought we’d make a family holiday out of it. On the website it looked fine, nothing fancy, but clean and a good price.”

But when Fenton arrived she said she was “horrified” by the state of the place and the non-smoking room “reeked” of cigarettes.

Stuff has seen pictures of mouldy curtains, bedding, windows and bathroom areas.

“We tried to complain immediately but no-one was in reception – we were pretty tired so decided we’d stay one night and then leave,” said Fenton.

RACHEL FENTON/Supplied The shower in the unit had a large crack in it.

Overnight however, Fenton said the family feared for their safety because of the shouting outside from people living there.

In the morning, Fenton went to reception and told a man working there the room wasn’t as advertised and she wanted a refund as she’d paid more than $500.

“He told us no, and said we should’ve cancelled when we first saw the room but at that stage I had no idea about the noise or unsafe atmosphere.”

Fenton said she agreed to pay money for the night she stayed but wanted a refund on the rest of the stay, but the man refused and a verbal fight ensued.

RACHEL FENTON/Supplied One of the beds in the unit, with a stained mattress.

During the fight, Fenton called police. They told her they had no officers available to send, but would open an incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received reports of a dispute at the accommodation on Bollard Ave shortly after 8.30am on Wednesday.

“Police will be making inquiries into the incident,” the spokesperson said. “There were no reports of injuries.”

Fenton said she’d stayed in plenty of holiday parks before and, while they were basic, she expected it to be clean and safe.

“I’m very stressed and upset by the situation. I’m a struggling single mum so the refund would help us pay for somewhere else to stay.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else – people need to be warned of this place and not to be fooled by the ads.”

Fenton also reported the incident to Booking.com, but she said she was told it was a “civil dispute”.

Booking.com said they took feedback like this “seriously” and were speaking with Fenton.

The staff member who spoke with Fenton at Avondale Motor Park said rooms were cleaned in between guests.

“The conversation didn’t go well. She wanted money immediately I told her it had to go through my boss.

“They disagreed with this so I told them I couldn’t help. They had a bad attitude.”

The man said he couldn’t comment on noise levels and safety at night because the office wasn’t open 24/7 and he lived elsewhere.

“After hours I don’t know exactly what happens, but in the daytime I’ve always found it to be fine with the residents.

“In terms of cleanliness, our place is not really in a good condition – we’re a cheap motel, one of the cheapest in Auckland.”

The man said if Fenton called reception they would be able to sort a partial refund for her.