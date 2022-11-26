'Ethical' travel company folds, leaving trail of angry customers out of pocket

A promotional image of Mark Foster-Murray and Colin Salisbury, co-founders of We Are Bamboo.

Self-styled as an “ethical” travel company offering trips to developing countries, We Are Bamboo earned rave reviews and repeat travellers.

Customers could have their exotic holiday in destinations like Vietnam, Bhutan, Thailand, India, Costa Rica and Bali, while also helping their host communities by building libraries, caring for elephants or teaching English to children.

But now the Kiwi company’s ethics are being questioned after it folded, leaving hundreds of holiday-makers thousands of dollars out of pocket and the directors refusing to front up to questions about where the money has gone.

More than 200 complaints have been laid with the Commerce Commission and the “Bamboo Rip Off” forum on social media has 1000-plus members – most irate clients saying they cannot get refunds on expensive travel packages.

Suspicions were raised when people who had booked and paid for trips in advance repeatedly had their scheduled tour dates pushed back. It then all started to unravel.

American Erin Floyd’s Vietnam trip was postponed indefinitely. She has lost about $3000 for that package and part payment of another package.

She described the behaviour of We Are Bamboo when it collapsed as “completely unethical”. It is also alleged payments were taken for third-party travel insurance We Are Bamboo never purchased.

Scott Dousha/Supplied Jane Papas and Scott Dousha were planning to go to Uganda on a We Are Bamboo holiday.

Australian Scott Dousha started the “Bamboo rip off” Facebook page in late September after multiple requests for refunds and multiple postponements for a trip to Uganda he booked and paid for in 2019.

We Are Bamboo refused refunds for both Dousha and his partner, Jane Papas, who each paid $3800 for their Uganda holiday.

He estimates “hundreds of thousands of dollars” of travellers’ money has disappeared.

In late October, We Are Bamboo founders Colin Salisbury and Mark Foster-Murray sent a letter to customers saying the “dream had come to an end”, blaming the pandemic and also the negative publicity from the online social media page.

“With travel being shut down for two-plus years, our industry has been decimated beyond recognition. We had to keep the lights on during this time, and our global teams looked after,” the letter says.

“Without government support, we stepped in to financially support those who needed it most – in some cases simply to feed their families and survive.”

Ministry of Social Development records show the company received about $32,000 in Covid-19 wage subsidies from the Government during the pandemic.

Disgruntled customers posted social media pictures showing Foster-Murray’s lavish wedding in a Cardiff Castle in 2020 and Salisbury’s posts about building a yacht to sail around the world.

Colin Salisbury, pictured at a Nepalese orphanage, in 2012.

Salisbury and Foster-Murray’s letter placed much of the blame for the closure on social media “attacks”.

“There is a small group of individuals who were not prepared to wait, and their actions and online influence have broken us, which impacts us all.”

However, Dousha said the negative feedback gained momentum because We Are Bamboo was not honouring refunds or providing travel packages in a timely way.

“What was once a reputable, eco-friendly company has now disappeared and we now have this devastating situation. The people on Bamboo Rip Off are financially suffering due to these individuals.”

supplied/Facebook We Are Bamboo co-founder Colin Salisbury posted many photos on social media of his yacht building project in 2021 and early 2022. He planned to sail the boat around the world.

Foster-Murray and Salisbury “both need to be accountable for their actions”, Dousha said.

“We ask that the appropriate authorities in New Zealand investigate the company and any parent company to the fullest.”

Commerce Commission fair trading general manager Vanessa Horne said they had not opened an investigation, but “continue to assess these complaints and consider the information provided”.

Stuff contacted Lower Hutt-based Salisbury via email, cellphone and text message, but he has not responded. A reporter also visited his upmarket house in Lowry Bay, which has a rateable value of $1.43m, and was told by a woman at the address that he did not want to talk to media.

supplied/Facebook We Are Bamboo co-founder Mark Foster-Murray at his wedding at Cardiff Castle in Wales last year.

It is believed Mark Foster-Murray lives in Thailand and the UK, but could not be contacted. He has taken down his social media profiles, which previously showed a new house built in Thailand, expensive holidays and a luxury wedding in Wales in 2021.

Salisbury has been the director and shareholder of 11 companies that have been removed from the Companies Office registry.

The Bamboo Foundation, registered by Salisbury, was deregistered as a charity in December 2018 because it failed to file annual returns as required by the Charities Act.

The ‘We Are Bamboo – We want our money back’ petition now has close to 1200 signatures.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Blenheim woman Liz Wheeler has been caught out by a New Zealand-based travel operator collapse that has affected hundreds around the world.

In April, Blenheim woman Liz Wheeler booked a trip to Machu Picchu in Peru for July and was not expecting the $4700 she paid back.

“I’m so angry about it. I just don’t want them to get away with it.

“They’re claiming to be these wonderful people... then you see that they’ve [Foster-Murray] built a house in Thailand and he’s [Salisbury] finished building his boat and doing a round the world trip.

“Where are they getting that money from?”

Wheeler also bought insurance through We Are Bamboo, but when she went to claim she was told by a staff member they were “in between [insurance] companies”.

supplied/MICHAEL RAE Michael Rae, 66, and Martha Uhler, 72, of Ohio, USA, booked and paid for We Are Bamboo holidays, but were left in the lurch.

“So they got my insurance money as well. Community Law told me that’s actually fraud, so you can go to the police over that.”

Wheeler applied through her bank to dispute the transaction and get her money back that way, but had to wait 45 days to see if We Are Bamboo – the vendor – lodged an objection.

“If they object, that’s it. I said, ‘of course they’re going to object, they don’t want to pay the money back’.”

The majority of We Are Bamboo’s customers are from the United States, UK, Australia and Canada.

supplied A letter from Chubb Insurance dated October 19, 2022 to a We Are Bamboo customer inquiring about coverage. The letter says the policy expired in September 1, 2020, but the company continued to bill travellers for insurance payments up until they closed in October 2022.

Americans Michael Rae, 66, Martha Uhler, 72, signed up to a trip to Costa Rica in April this year and paid US$5300 ($NZD8500) in advance.

“I did my due diligence. They had a great record and they did a great deal and I went with it,” Rae said.

He was told in mid-September their trip had been postponed. They asked for a refund, he said, but were refused.

“I want to know where the money is. That money should have been held in trust – there should be a bank account with that money in it.

supplied/Stuff A We Are Bamboo receipt dated April 8, 2022, shows a traveller was billed $150USD for travel insurance that did not exist.

“What they did was reprehensible. They took over a thousand victims, victims who cared about the environment, who cared about those countries and do good for those countries.

“They took those people’s good hearts and basically ripped them out.”

Rae, a former assistant US attorney, was especially annoyed they paid We Are Bamboo for travel insurance, but this was never on-purchased from a third party.

We Are Bamboo used Chubb New Zealand for its third party insurance, but Chubb stopped providing this service in September 2020

Josh Martin Thailand’s world-famous beach is back open following a three-year tourism hiatus (video published January 2022).

“Bamboo knew that. They kept collecting the money and they never bought policies and put that money in their pocket. That to me is theft,” Rae said.

We Are Bamboo is not a member of Travel Agents Association of New Zealand (TAANZ), which regularly audits members and offers procedural guidance on how to keep clients’ funds protected. About 95% of industry players are members.

Chief executive Greg Hamilton said he did not know how We Are Bamboo’s financial model worked, describing them as “travel operators” rather than agents.