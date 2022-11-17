Boy, 11, 'inconsolable' after being kicked off Jetstar flight in Australia

The airline said it “sincerely apologises to Ms Garland and her family for the extremely distressing situation” (file image).

Jetstar has been forced to apologise after an 11-year-old boy was removed from a flight in Australia after a mix-up over the unaccompanied child policy.

Originally Jack Garland and his sister Scarlett, 13, were flying from Sydney to the Gold Coast with their father. However, at the last minute the dad was called into work and couldn’t make it.

The ticket had been booked through Qantas, and the airline reassured mum Emma that the siblings could fly together as Scarlett was 13.

However, after boarding the crew told Jack that he couldn’t travel as Jetstar’s unaccompanied child policy was different to Qantas and he was too young to fly. Scarlett was allowed to remain, but according to her mother wasn’t told what was going on. When Emma asked if Scarlett could get off too, she was informed the flight had already departed with her in it.

READ MORE:

* Air NZ doubles fee for unaccompanied minors, requires more expensive seat

* $700 for a seven-year-old's Air NZ flight

* Christchurch 15-year-olds without ID refused on Jetstar flight



"It was one of the most horrendous days of our lives as a family," Emma told Australian morning show Today.

“No one had told Scarlett what was going on and by the time she got to the Gold Coast she was beside herself not knowing what had happened to﻿ her brother.”

The original situation of them flying together was already “stressful enough”, added Emma but “then to get the call from Jack saying he had been taken off the flight and he didn't really understand why”.

She said he was “left inconsolable”.

Luckily for Jack, a family member was near the airport to pick him up.

The airline told news.com.au that it “sincerely apologises to Ms Garland and her family for the extremely distressing situation”.

“While we enjoy welcoming young passengers on board our flights, Jetstar does not offer an unaccompanied minor service and young passengers must meet certain requirements in order to travel independently with us, including being of secondary school age.

“A secondary school passenger can travel independently but must be at least 15 years old to accompany a child under secondary school age.”

The airline added that it was also looking into the delay in offering a refund to the family.