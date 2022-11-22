Blind passenger kicked off cruise ship; brought back onboard VIP-style

Valiant Lady is the second ship to launch for Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages.

A blind man who was asked to leave a Virgin Voyages cruise, only to be brought back onboard after he made his plight known, has thanked the company for admitting to its mistake.

Donovan Tildesley was booked on the Valiant Lady for a six-day cruise around the Caribbean. The Canadian was only on the ship for a brief time when he was approached by staff saying he would have to leave as the crew couldn’t support his needs as a blind solo traveller.

Tildesley said he had contacted the cruise line before the journey telling it that he didn't need much help, just a guide to bring him from his cabin to the restaurant and help with reading printed materials.

When he was asked to leave, he told news site Daily Hive: “I thought, ‘Is this some sort of joke?’”

Tildesley, who has been on cruises before, was left in Miami as the ship sailed off without him.

However, soon after Virgin’s senior vice president of fleet operations Frank Weber got in contact to apologise, with an offer to fly him business class to the next port of call.

Tildesley took him up on his offer and he rejoined the ship. He even received a handwritten apology from Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson.

It read: “That for giving us the chance to make things right. I hope you're having a brilliant getaway.”

Tildesley thanked the cruise line, calling it a teachable moment.

”I’ve taken it one step further in that I’ve asked Frank to invite me to speak at a corporate Virgin meeting next year to talk about accessibility and inclusiveness.

“Because that’s false advertising. If you say on your website that you’re completely accessible to people who are blind and you have braille on the elevators and in your rooms and everything, you’ve gotta walk the walk if you’re gonna talk the talk.”

In a post on Instagram he added: “It says a lot about a company when they can recover from a mistake. @virginvoyages did that and then some.

“Sunday I was escorted off the cruise ship because they weren’t sure they had the supports in place for a solo blind traveller. Today I am flown business class to Honduras to re-join the same ship, and I am enjoying drinks on the #Rockstar Deck.

“Thank you for everyone’s help and support over the last couple of days!!”

Virgin Voyages admitted it was “infinitely sorry” for the way he was treated.