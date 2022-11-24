'Unacceptable': Young girl filmed jumping up and down on plane tray table

There are no details of when the video was taken or which airline it was filmed on.

A video posted on Reddit of a young girl misbehaving has provoked a strong reaction on the social network.

Entitled: “Letting children run wild during an 8 hour flight”, the brief video shows the youngster jumping up and down on a tray table with no-one stopping her. The passenger in front of her doesn’t react.

There are no details of when the video was taken or which airline it was filmed on.

There are hundreds of comments with most placing the blame squarely on the parents.

“This is how kids are at that age - but this is not how parents should be when their kids are like this,” wrote one.

“Having your toddler jumping on plane seats while holding onto another person's (strangers) chair is completely WRONG. I hope that man was reimbursed in some way. The parents probably saw nothing wrong with this. UNACCEPTABLE!!!” was another comment.

STUFF When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

“I'm pretty non confrontational, but even I would stand up and say something,” added another.

Children’s behaviour on planes can often be a hot topic.

Recently Stuff Travel’s Stephen Heard wrote about his tips on travelling with youngsters.

For those who may be a bit boisterous on planes, he advises: “Is your child causing a fuss and you’re on the receiving end of a deathly stare from strangers across the aisle? Not your problem. Everyone has an opinion about kids, especially those without them, but you can’t please everyone. There’s a good argument for the inclusion of children-only zones on planes - I’m all for it, but imagine the crumbs.

“Kids’ natural curiosity and perpetual need for movement can often be misinterpreted as bad behaviour in the confined space of an airline cabin. Expect to encounter the greatest hits of emotions and come well-prepared with activities, entertainment and snacks.”