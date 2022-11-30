'Jesus told her to open the plane door': US flight diverted due to unruly passenger

FBI Little Rock Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan told USA Today federal agents are investigating after a passenger was assaulted on the plane and subsequently hospitalised (file photo).

A flight in the US had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an unruly passenger who authorities say seriously injured someone on board.

Southwest Airlines Flight 192, travelling from Houston to Columbus on Saturday (Sunday NZT), diverted to Little Rock after its crew observed disruptive behaviour from a passenger on the flight, a Southwest spokesperson told USA Today.

Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the customer from aircraft, the spokesperson said.

The flight then departed and landed in Columbus.

FBI Little Rock Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan told USA Today federal agents are investigating after a passenger was assaulted on the plane and subsequently hospitalised.

The suspect, also a passenger, who Hagan said assaulted the passenger is in custody and could face federal charges.

Documents released by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas said the 34-year-old was staring at the emergency door and told crew she wanted to look out the window. When she was told to sit down, she lashed out and tried to open the door.

After allegedly biting another passenger who intervened she said that “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the plane door”, according to the documents seen by Click2Houston.

So far this year, as of November 1, the FAA has received 2178 reports of unruly passenger behaviour, prompting more than 760 investigations Last year, 5981 incidents were reported.

