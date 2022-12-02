Three 'centurions' arrested in Rome selfie scam that cost tourists up to $800

Police say that during August and September there were complaints from tourists that up to €500 was being charged for a photo (file photo).

Police in the Italian capital have arrested three men dressed up as centurions and gladiators for “extortion” after a series of tourists were ripped off and intimidated for having their photos taken with them.

In a post on Facebook, the Rome police said the men were demanding money for “imperial” selfies outside the world-famous Colosseum.

In one case a tourist from northern Italy was asked for €40 (NZ$66) after having a photo taken. When he refused he said he was surrounded and threatened with a beating unless he coughed up €150.

Another incident saw an Irish tourist marched to an ATM and forced to withdraw €200. They were then ordered to take out a further €50.

Police say that during August and September there were complaints from tourists that up to €500 (NZ$825) was being charged for a photo.

Tourists are often warning about being on the lookout for rip-offs and scams in Rome.

In 2019, a restaurant in Rome that reportedly charged diners nearly $140 for two hamburgers and three coffees received so much criticism online that TripAdvisor has temporarily put a stop to it.

Elsewhere in Rome, two Japanese tourists said they have been ripped off after being charged a huge €349.80 for two plates of spaghetti and fish, and two glasses of water.