Bomb threat causes UK-bound plane to divert

The budget airline said the diversion was a "precautionary security measure” (file photo).

An easyJet flight from Poland to the UK has been forced to divert to the Czech Republic after reports of a bomb on board.

EZY6276 was flying to Bristol from Krakow when the threat was received.

The pilots made an emergency landing in Prague and the passengers were removed so explosive experts could sweep the plane.

No bomb was found on board.

READ MORE:

* Passenger arrested for suspected plane bomb threat

* Stay on or get out - pilot asks panicked passengers

* British men released after 'bomb' conversation causes pilot to divert flight to Germany



In a tweet, the airport in the Czech capital said: “At 22:50, a diverted aircraft landed safely at @PragueAirport on the Krakow-Bristol route. There was reported a possible bomb on board an aircraft. All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and all air traffic are currently being carried out by @PolicieCZ.”

It later followed up that “no dangerous object was found on the plane after the pyrotechnic inspection”.

In a statement later, the budget airline told CNN the diversion was a "precautionary security measure” and that the passengers were put up in hotels overnight.

"We take any security threats made to easyJet seriously and work closely with the police and security agencies.

“The safety and security of passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding."