Mosquitoes and sandflies: Summer's most misunderstood creatures?

Ah, summer. The cool relief of jumping into a swimming hole. The mouth-watering aroma of sausages sizzling on the barbecue.

The maddening itch of being repeatedly bitten by mosquitoes or sandflies.

At best, they’re blood-sucking menaces. At worst, they're murderers.

The World Health Organisation estimates mosquito-borne diseases kill more than 700,000 people annually, making them responsible for more human deaths than any other living creature.

But entomologist Dr Julia Kasper, the lead invertebrate curator at Te Papa, wants you to know there are more than 3000 species of mosquitoes around the world – and they’re not all bad.

“They are a super important part of our ecosystem,” she says.

“They are creatures of the world and they deserve our respect.”

Misunderstood mozzies

In Aotearoa, we have 13 native mosquito species, which are “very special”, Kasper says.

One species found in the Rotorua area is thought to be the only mosquito in the world that breeds in hot pools. Another occurs in rock pools, and what really sets them apart is the “Freddy Krueger-like” claws that males have, used to grab onto female pupae emerging from the water so they can mate with them.

Most of our native mosquito species have adapted to bite birds (although the aforementioned rock pool mosquito will readily bite humans). If you’ve been bitten, the culprit is most likely one of three introduced species.

“They are the nuisance biter that if you’re having a barbecue or you’re in your backyard enjoying summer, they’re coming and biting you,” Kasper says.

The good news is in New Zealand, even these nuisance biters aren’t dangerous – they’re not “vector competent”, which means they don’t transmit diseases like malaria, dengue fever or zika.

Supplied Dr Julia Kasper wants you to know mosquitoes and sandflies are so much more than blood-sucking menaces.

It’s also only female mosquitos that bite, and they have a very good reason to – they need the protein to produce their eggs. So next time you’re bitten, perhaps you can forgive them for being strong, independent females who are just doing what’s best for their children.

“They are taking the risk of flying around in search of their blood meal and being eaten by a bird or killed by the host,” Kasper says.

“They are really brave mothers.”

But why would we want them to keep on breeding, anyway? Well, a few reasons.

Mosquitoes are an important part of the food chain, with both larvae and adults serving as food for fish, birds and other wildlife. Larvae also play a role in keeping our waterways clean, as they are filter feeders, ingesting waste particles.

But believe it or not, mosquitoes – especially the males – are also pollinators. Their primary food source is nectar, and as they fly between flowers to feed, they transfer pollen.

“In some areas where there’s barely any bees, mosquitoes can be really valuable pollinators for some rare plants,” Kasper says.

Sandflies: A Bug of the Year contender

We have 19 sandfly species in Aotearoa, only three of which bite humans. Like mosquitoes, it’s only the females who do so, to get the protein from blood they need to produce their eggs.

And they're not just tiny sadists, either – they also have important ecological benefits as a food source, waterway cleaner, and pollinator.

Landcare Research A sandfly enjoying a ''blood meal''.

According to one Māori legend, they can also be credited with preventing overtourism. The story goes that when the goddess Hine-nui-te-po saw the beauty of the Fiordland landscape, she released sandflies – known in Māori as namu – in an attempt to keep people away.

“There’s some truth in it – Milford Sound without the sandflies would have even more tourists and hotels, and it would be destroyed,” Kasper says.

“They are protecting their country.”

The sandfly is a nominee in the first-ever New Zealand Bug of the Year competition, and Kasper is hoping it will triumph – though she admits it will take quite the PR makeover.

“It really is the antihero.”

123RF Milford Sound wouldn’t be the same without the sandflies.

How to avoid being bitten

Just because you now understand why female mosquitoes and sandflies bite doesn’t necessarily mean you want to roll up your trouser legs and invite them to tuck in. So here are some top tips for avoiding them.

Use insect repellent, preferably containing diethyltoluamide (DEET).

Wear light-coloured clothing, and cover up as much skin as possible.

If you’re having a barbecue in your backyard, remove any buckets, plant saucers or other still water containers. While native mosquitoes prefer to breed in open water bodies, like ponds, the introduced species – the bitey ones – love artificial containers of stagnant water.

Take part in a mosquito census

Researchers need your help to track New Zealand’s native and introduced mosquito species, to understand where they are living and how they are spreading.

Visit the Te Papa website to find out how to catch, freeze and send in a mozzie.