She fired a golf ball into the Grand Canyon for a prank. Then came the fine

Katie Sigmond posted a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

A social media influencer known for posting videos of outrageous pranks has to pay for one of her latest stunts.

Katie Sigmond, 20, posted a video on her social media accounts of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon on October 26, McClatchy News previously reported.

The video caught people’s attention across platforms like TikTok and Reddit – but not for the right reasons.

The now deleted video was reshared to Reddit, gaining more than 900 comments from users. It also shows that part of the iron she used went sailing into the canyon.

“That’s a fine. These people should be banned from the national park system too,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Sigmond did get a US$285 (NZ$450) fine, which included a US$60 processing fee.

She was given two citations: disorderly conduct for creating a hazardous condition and tossing/throwing items into the canyon, both Class B misdemeanours, according to a collateral forfeiture agreement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

She had faced a maximum of US$5000 in fines and six months of prison, according to the document.

Sigmond faced a third charge for littering, The Arizona Republic reported, but it was dismissed under the condition she paid for the other citations.

She paid the fees, the outlet reported.

Park officials warned people against throwing things into the canyon.

“Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below,” park officials said in the October 27 Facebook post.

- The Charlotte Observer