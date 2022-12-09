Jetstar passengers stranded at Wellington Airport overnight after flight cancelled

Some passengers had no choice but to sleep at Wellington Airport on Thursday night after their delayed Jetstar flight missed the airport’s midnight curfew.

Those stranded were told the airline was unable to find alternative accommodation due to it all being booked up by fans in town for the Guns N’ Roses concert.

Flight JQ260 to Auckland was scheduled to depart at 8.35pm. But the flight was delayed due to an issue with an aircraft loader, and passengers didn’t end up boarding until around 12am.

Passengers said they waited on the tarmac for about half an hour, only to be told the airline’s request for a curfew extension had been rejected, and they were unable to take off.

After disembarking the plane, passengers returned to the check-in area and formed a queue to await further information from staff.

Tegan Baker said she and her partner waited for over an hour in the queue, before being told only those who required accommodation should remain, while others who had a place to stay should leave and would be sent an email confirming their new flight details.

As Baker’s parents live in Wellington, they decided to head there for the night, leaving the airport around 2.30am. She said they received an email from Jetstar at 3.30am saying they had been rebooked on a flight departing 8.30am Friday morning.

“We’ve slept for three hours, if that,” Baker said after arriving in Auckland on Friday.

Another passenger, who declined to be named, said airline staff told them they were unable to arrange alternative accommodation because it was all booked out due to the Guns N’ Roses concert.

Passengers who wanted to try their luck were advised they would be reimbursed for costs up to $1000, or told they could stay at the airport.

Under the Civil Aviation Act, if a domestic flight is cancelled or delayed for reasons within an airline’s control, passengers are entitled to compensation of up to 10 times the cost of the airfare, or the amount of damage they can prove was caused by the delay – whichever figure is the lowest.

The passenger said he ended up heading to a friend’s house, but when he left the airport around 3am most other passengers were still waiting around.

He also received an email at 3.30am saying he had been put on the 8.30am flight. But he was frustrated the airline had mostly left them in the dark throughout the ordeal.

“From the 8.35pm delay until midnight, there was minimal communication.”

A Wellington Airport spokesperson confirmed the flight was unable to depart due to the curfew, and said the airport allowed passengers with nowhere else to go to stay in the terminal overnight.

A Jetstar spokesperson apologised for the “inconvenience and frustration” caused.

“Our team worked hard to find accommodation for all customers who required it but unfortunately, due to limited availability, a small number remained in the airport overnight.

“These passengers were provided food and beverage vouchers and will also be offered additional compensation.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated passengers were offered a $150 accommodation voucher, as is Jetstar’s standard policy. The airline has since clarified in this instance passengers were advised they’d be reimbursed for costs up to $1000, given the very limited availability of hotel rooms. (December 9, 2022, 2.26pm).