Air NZ plane makes unexpected stop in Christchurch due to hydraulic failure

Emergency services trucks could be seen on the tarmac at Christchurch airport on Friday.

An Air New Zealand plane travelling from Auckland to Dunedin has taken a detour into Christchurch because of a mechanical issue.

The plane suffered a hydraulic failure and was required to land at the nearest airport, a Christchurch Airport spokesperson said.

It landed safely in Christchurch about 7.15pm on Friday.

The Airport Fire Service was managing the situation, the spokesperson said.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said emergency services met the aircraft as a precaution.

“Everything is OK and passengers have disembarked safely and are being reaccommodated.”