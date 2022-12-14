Passengers say they were kicked off a plane in the US for saying 'penis'

Two passengers in the US say they were booted from a plane because one of them said the word ‘penis’.

Jayson Bauer said he and his father-in-law had boarded the Allegiant Airlines service at Flint Bishop Airport and were joking around when another group of passengers started to get boisterous.

Those flyers were told to leave by the crew. It was then that Bauer and his father-in-law were also kicked off.

He told Fox Detroit that no reason was initially given for why they were booted.

READ MORE:

* Two Muslim men say American Airlines profiled them

* Man arrested on Virgin flight from Sydney after note found in toilet

* Delta passenger said he was kicked off a plane for using the toilet



"Finally the Flint police and the airport authority came over and said we were removed because I said the word ‘penis’ on board an airplane.

"I meant it in no derogatory (way). I mean, it's part of the male anatomy and we were literally kicked off an airplane in Flint.”

FOX DETROIT/screengrab Jayson Bauer said that initially no reason was given for why he and his father-in-law were booted from the plane.

A spokesman with Allegiant Airlines said two separate passengers had become “disruptive and verbally abusive”.

”When crew members instructed them to cease their unruly behaviour, the passengers failed to comply. As a result both were de-planed and re-accommodated on other flights.

"This decision was made with the utmost safety of our customers and crew members in mind. Unruly behaviour from a passenger presents a safety risk. As I'm sure you are aware, failing to comply with a crew member’s instructions is a violation of FAA regulations. Allegiant does not tolerate disruptive, abusive, or unruly behaviour of any kind."