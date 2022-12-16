The most embarrassed I've ever been on a flight

Alan Granville is a travel reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: I don't know about you, but the second I am settled into my seat on a long-haul flight, I love to fire up the entertainment system on the seat in front of me.

One of the joys of flying these days is that you don’t have to wait for the seatbelt sign to be switched off for the crew to turn on the movie and TV selection, it’s just there waiting for you now as you board.

On an Air New Zealand flight a little while ago I was safely in my aisle seat, with my neighbours also settled in beside me while passengers were still milling onboard, when I started the scrolling process to see what was going to occupy me for the next several hours.

Now I am a sucker for action movies on flights for some reason, I also don’t mind a bit of a romcom, and the less I want to reveal about the mass sobbing I subjected my fellow flyers to while I was watching Red Dog is probably for the best, but I happened upon The Shape of Water. “Fantastic,” I thought. It had won Oscars, everyone had raved about it, and I loved the previous work of director Guillermo del Toro.

So I settled in, to be entertained about a woman who falls in love with a fishman.

But what I didn’t realise was that as the movie starts gently, setting the scenes and the characters, the main protagonist goes for her morning bath, and then suddenly starts to pleasure herself.

Wait? What??

And just at that moment, my seatmate tapped me on the shoulder as he wanted to get something from his bag, while also a flight attendant hit into my leg while walking down the aisle and turned to apologise. Suddenly there were six eyes on Sally Hawkins going for it. In my fluster to get out of the seat I actually hit rewind 15 seconds or so, so I got the whole scene started again.

My neighbour let out a strange guffaw while the crew member, who no doubt has seen it all and then some, just smiled and moved on. I was tomato red in the face.

The fact that the bath scene is repeated shortly felt like del Toro was just rubbing it in (as it were).

FOX SEARCHLIGHT The Shape of Water won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Now I am no prude, I used to own a bar on Karangahape Road so I have seen some things ... many, many things, and it wasn’t the actual act itself that left me crimson-faced, but I was just completely caught off guard by the moment and the scenario. Sex in movies in cinemas is fine, sex in movies on tiny screens in the confines of a plane, well that’s just awkward to me. You can take the Catholic boy out of Ireland, but...etc.

While my moment was brief embarrassment, some passengers can take huge umbrage at what is screened on planes.

Recently, a woman in the US made headlines after she said she had to “shield her son’s eyes” after a nude sex scene was shown on another passenger's screen.

LaKeisha Fleming said she was “shocked” and didn’t want her 15-year-old subjected to the movie.

“As I looked at my screen, I could see the one in the row in front of me. I saw a nude sex scene in clear view,” she wrote in an essay for the website Insider.

“To be clear, this was not a passenger’s personal device. This scene was playing on the seat back, with the airline providing the entertainment.

“When I complained to the airline, it told me to change seats if it happened again.”

I asked Air New Zealand about what its policy is for how they decide what movies to show and what edits are made. While I didn’t get much feedback on the editing process, a spokesperson said the airline carefully selects the movies and TV shows “to ensure it is entertaining for a broad range of customers and meets certain criteria”.

“We also have functionality available to all our customers to put a specific screen into kids mode, which lets parents set out what level of content their child can access. A restriction is automatically applied to all unaccompanied minor’s screens.

“For any films or TV shows that may contain material that could be considered objectionable, a warning slide will appear beforehand asking customers to consider those around them before viewing, especially children. If customers do have any concerns with content onboard, we encourage them to raise it with our friendly crew.”

The same friendly crew from my experience that raise wry smiles at flustered flyers.