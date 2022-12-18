Tourists await evacuation from Machu Picchu amid Peru protests

Hundreds of tourists are awaiting evacuation from Machu Picchu, after trains to and from the gateway town to the ancient city were halted amid the protests in Peru.

Machu Picchu mayor Darwin Baca told CNN about 300 tourists were stuck near the UNESCO World Heritage site, noting Peruvians, South Americans, Americans and Europeans were among those stranded.

The only way to access Machu Picchu, other than hiking, is by taking the train to Aguas Calientes, also known as Machu Picchu town.

Baca said on Friday (local time) the government had been asked to provide helicopters to evacuate the tourist. A statement was later released by the Municipal District of Machu Picchu saying the evacuation was expected to begin on Saturday, with children and other vulnerable people prioritised.

Stuff Travel is aware of two Kiwis who are stranded in Aguas Calientes.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said there are currently 44 Kiwis registered on SafeTravel as being in Peru.

More than 20 Australians are also thought to be stranded, with one telling 9News they had been placed on an evacuation priority list, though they were behind the elderly.

That traveller, Janelle Nicholson, had just completed the famous Machu Picchu hike with her blind husband.

“There's no hospital here so they get priority over us and I understand that," she told 9News.

“It is what it is at the moment, I can't do anything about it."

Another Australian traveller, Alex Cauchi, told 9News he was preparing to walk 40km to the next town so they would be one step closer to the major city of Cusco.

“I believe that's my best chance for catching my flight out of the country but that's over an eight-hour trek," he said.

The unrest in Peru was triggered in early December, when President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested after he announced his plans to dissolve Congress.

Hugo Curotto/AP Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest on the Pan-American North Highway.

Widespread demonstrations followed, prompting the new government to declare a 30-day state of emergency on December 14. At least 20 people have died in the clashes.

The protests have resulted in major disruption, including roadblocks, the suspension of railway operations, and the closure of airports.

MFAT has advised New Zealanders to avoid non-essential travel to the departments of Arequipa, Cusco (including the Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu) and Puno.

“New Zealanders in Peru are advised to avoid all protests and demonstrations, as even those intended to be peaceful have the potential to turn violent,” an alert posted to the SafeTravel website states.

“Comply with any instructions issued by the local authorities, including any curfews. Monitor local and international media, review personal security plans and be aware of your surroundings.

“If unexpectedly in the vicinity of a protest or demonstration, exercise caution and leave the area quickly.”

Those who required consular assistance should contact the New Zealand Embassy in Chile (accredited to Peru) on +56 2 2616 3000 or at embajada@nzembassy.cl or contact the 24/7 consular emergency line on 0800 30 10 30 or +64 99 20 20 20.