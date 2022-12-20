Toilet stop cost tramper his bag – and raises serious airport security concerns

Matt Paul's luggage was stolen from a baggage carousel the day he was set to embark on the Rakiura Great Walk in November.

A traveller’s only mistake while travelling from Kerikeri to Invercargill to do one of New Zealand’s great walks was a trip to an airport restroom en route.

When Matt Paul went to retrieve his tramping pack from Auckland Airport domestic baggage claim early last month, it was nowhere to be found.

It turns out after more than a month of back-and-forth between the airline, airport and police, the bag was stolen from the baggage carousel – and no-one is taking responsibility.

As soon as he realised his pack was not going to appear after his November 3 connector flight, Paul immediately contacted Air New Zealand baggage services in the hope it would turn up.

READ MORE:

* Baggage handlers charged in meth sting worked for Air New Zealand

* Airport worker allegedly planted hoax bomb to expose security flaws

* 2-year-old boy injured on baggage conveyor belt at Auckland Airport



Meanwhile, he had to buy a whole set of tramping gear in Invercargill to complete his great walk at Rakiura/Stewart Island he was to embark on the next day.

The former Wellingtonian had a sneaking suspicion that some dodgy passengers he had noticed acting erratically in Kerikeri airport and on the flight may have taken it from baggage claim, or the airline had misplaced it.

He kept in contact with baggage services and suggested they check CCTV of the baggage carousel to see if someone else had taken his bag.

SUPPLIED Auckland Airport has a room of lost and unclaimed luggage, but Paul’s missing bag was not there.

After returning to Melbourne two weeks later, after his visit with his family to his homeland, Paul continued his correspondence with Air NZ, which told him its investigation showed someone had indeed taken his bag from the carousel at Auckland.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said their team “did everything they could to assist Mr Paul when he could not find his luggage”.

“They investigated whether or not the bag was missing due to our error, contacted Auckland Airport Security to review CCTV footage, and advised Mr Paul to file a police report as theft from the baggage carousel is a matter for Auckland Airport Security and the Police.”

Paul made a complaint to police who followed the theft up with Auckland Airport Security.

Police emailed Paul telling him the CCTV footage of baggage claim was no longer available as it had been overwritten.

Paul wondered why in a place of high security such as the country’s largest airport, surveillance footage was not routinely kept for criminal and national security reasons.

NINE Qantas plane is grounded by serious airline safety breach.

Stuff approached Auckland Airport Security to ask why it wasn’t standard practice to retain important security footage and a spokeswoman admitted that they “mistakenly informed police the footage had been deleted”.

“We sincerely apologise for our error in this regard.”

Air New Zealand said it was only responsible for customers’ luggage from when it was checked in until it was delivered to the baggage carousel at the destination airport.

“While Mr Paul’s bag was safely delivered to the carousel, it is incredibly unfortunate that someone else has collected it.”

The experience has left a sour taste in Paul’s mouth and he would like to see the CCTV footage to identify the bag thief.