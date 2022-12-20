The most dangerous type of turbulence

There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

On Sunday morning, a flight from Phoenix, US to Hawaii struck severe turbulence, seriously injuring 11 people and causing panic onboard the Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200.

While the pilots were aware that some poor weather was ahead of them the turbulence hit suddenly sending passengers, crew and objects flying. Twenty people were taken to hospitals.

Passenger Jodette Neely told NBC's Today show she saw people hitting their heads on the aircraft's ceiling: “I was grabbing the seat in front of me, the top of it, to hang on, even though I had my seat belt on.”

Another flyer Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Now her mother had just sat down when the turbulence hit and had not had a chance to buckle her safety belt: “She flew up and hit the ceiling.”

READ MORE:

* 11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

* What causes in-flight turbulence and should passengers be worried?

* 'Sudden and severe' turbulence wreaks havoc on Emirates flight from Auckland

* Dozens hurt as turbulence forces Air Canada flight to divert to Hawaii



An investigation will now be launched. It’s unclear how many people on the flight were actually wearing their seat belts, as the seat belt sign was on.

The Hawaiian Airlines flight wasn't the only plane to hit severe turbulence over the last couple of days. A United Airlines flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston, US also had an extremely bumpy journey which saw two passengers and three crew members suffering “minor injuries”.

Stuff There are four levels of turbulence: light, moderate, severe and extreme.

What is turbulence?

It's a mixture of meteorological, atmospheric and geological factors.

"Turbulence is often associated with certain atmospheric conditions, storms, fronts, jet streams," said Patrick Smith, a commercial pilot and author of the Ask the Pilot website.

Many factors can cause this chaotic air including mountains and thunderstorms. For example the location and topography around Wellington Airport can lead to particularly bumpy landings.

There are four levels of turbulence: light, moderate, severe and extreme.

What are the different kinds of turbulence?

There are a few including jet-stream, terrain-induced, clear-air, and convective. It can be caused by a collection of things such as wind speed, changes in wind direction, temperature changes, and things you can't see, Smith explained.

Jet-stream is commonly caused by air current flowing around high- and low-pressure systems, terrain-induced is a result of land formations stirring up the air; while convective is thanks to clouds.

The most concerning one is clean-air.

The wind-shear phenomenon can occur in wispy cirrus clouds or even clear air near thunderstorms, as differences in temperature and pressure create powerful currents of fast-moving air, reports the Associated Press.

Planes can sail into clear-air turbulence without warning.

Hawaii News Now/AP Ambulances outside the international airport in Honolulu after multiple people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii hit severe turbulence.

Can you predict when turbulence will hit?

Pilots have many tools available to help them avoid turbulence, including radar, ground-based weather forecasting, and discussing the weather with other airborne pilots to help avoid rough patches.

However, unexpected turbulence can still occur in perfectly clear air, or "otherwise unremarkable conditions" without the usual atmospheric cues.

For the Hawaiian Airlines flight, National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Vaughan said a weather advisory for thunderstorms that included Oahu and areas would have been included in the flight path at the time of the turbulence.

Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said the airline was aware of the weather forecast and the unstable air and weather conditions, but had no warning that the particular patch of air where the turbulence occurred "was in any way dangerous”.

Will climate change affect the frequency of turbulence?

Climate change is proving to be an issue for the aviation industry.

A study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences found strong turbulence could become up to three times as common in the future as the effects of climate change worsen.

Researchers from the University of Reading found moderate to severe turbulence could increase by 127% while severe turbulence could go up by 149%.

Jazmin Bitanga/AP Passenger Jazmin Bitanga took images of the interior of the Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu after severe turbulence rocked the flight.

Should nervous flyers be worried?

While it is certainly not enjoyable, planes are built to withstand turbulence and the chances of it causing a crash are highly unlikely.

"Turbulence is normal; it's part of the sky," said Smith at the Ask the Pilot blog.

"Every flight every day encounters some form of rough air. For crews, by and large, we look at it as a comfort issue, not necessarily a safety issue,” he told the Washington Post.

If you're a nervous flyer and you want to prepare yourself for any potential turbulent activity, it's best to select a seat over the wing, according to Virgin Australia's structures fleet engineer Tony Hill.

"The best seat to pick on the aircraft is over the top of the wing, you may see the wing move – but what it's doing is its absorbing the turbulence, so you don't experience as much."

- with AP