Stranded in Machu Picchu: Kiwi shares ordeal amid deadly Peru protests

A group of Kiwis hiked along a train line and endured a seven-hour bus ride through a windy mountain pass to get out of Machu Picchu after they became trapped in the tourist town amid Peru’s protests.

Susanna Kent, from Wellington, was doing the Salkantay trek, a popular four to five-day route connecting Cusco with the Unesco World Heritage Site.

Kent, who was walking the trail with her three adult children and two of their friends, said the state of emergency was declared the day after they started the trek.

“Things deteriorated while we were walking.”

READ MORE:

* MFAT assisting 'several groups' of Kiwis caught up in Peru protests

* Tourists await evacuation from Machu Picchu amid Peru protests

* Hundreds of tourists trapped at Machu Picchu due to violent uprising



Their group was one of the last to make it into Machu Picchu, which was closed off because of the nationwide demonstrations, which have resulted in 26 deaths and dozens of injuries and arrests.

But then they found themselves stranded in Aguas Calientes, the gateway town to the tourist destination.

Supplied The group had to trek along train lines to make it to the nearest town that had road access to Cusco.

All trains in and out of the town were halted after protesters damaged the tracks, blocking them with rocks and boulders. Road access to Cusco from nearby towns had also been blockaded.

Kent said their guide told them they could get up at 4am and walk 35km, with their luggage, along the train tracks to a town where they could be met by vans.

But a member of their group was unwell, so they decided to stay in Aguas Calientes for another night.

There was talk of helicopters being brought in to evacuate tourists, so they joined a queue to register. But they were told the option was more for elderly and vulnerable people.

Supplied Tourists queue up in the rain to register for helicopter evacuation.

Fortunately, more of the roads had been cleared by the following day, so they walked for about 15km along the train tracks to the town Hidroelectrica, where they were met by vans which made the seven-hour drive to Cusco.

“Most of the roads had been cleared, but you could see where the van had to avoid these piles of stuff they'd put on the road – it’s a fairly hairy road at the best of times,” Kent said.

On arrival in Cusco, they reunited with Kent's husband, Bryan Royds, who had not come on the trek as he was feeling unwell.

Supplied Susanna Kent (far left) and the group at Machu Picchu.

He had been watching the protests unfold, describing about 15 trucks entering the city with two-metre-long poles which they used to smash windows. All tourists had been advised to shelter in place, with a curfew in place from 8pm to 4am.

With the volatile situation in Cusco, they set to work trying to get a flight out – a challenge as the airport had been temporarily closed, leaving a backlog of passengers.

Kent and Royds managed to get on a flight to Lima, organised by the Mexican Embassy, that they saw advertised on a Facebook group for tourists who were “trapped in Cusco”.

They arrived in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, NZ time, where they planned to stay for the time being.

“There’s no curfew here, and people say it’s very quiet – we’re just going to see how it is over the next few days.”

They were supposed to be heading to the Amazon this week, but had made the call it would be too dangerous, after talking to another Kiwi couple who had just got out of Manu National Park.

“They got stopped by a protest and were forced to join,” Kent said.

“Then it started to turn violent, they were throwing rocks at these cars and turning cars over. The guy said to us it was the most scared he’d ever been in his life.”

Kent, who works as a GP in Petone, said while the situation for her group had been “a little bit scary”, it had been a “very memorable” holiday – especially getting to experience Machu Picchu with no other tourists.

“You’re in South America, these things happen,” she said.

“It’s all just very uncertain, that’s the problem – things can blow up very quickly.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) confirmed to Stuff Travel it had been assisting “several groups” of New Zealanders affected by the disruptions.

There were 46 Kiwis registered on SafeTravel as being in Peru.