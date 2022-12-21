'Traumatised' dog flown nearly 5000km in the wrong direction, spends 60 hours in cage

A black Labrador mix named Bluebell has spent more than 60 hours in a cage after being sent to Saudi Arabia rather than her new home in the US, according to the pup’s owners.

Madison and James Miller told NPR they did everything right when they made arrangements to move overseas from London to Nashville in November. The couple paid more than US$2000 (NZ$3100) to British Airways affiliate IAG Cargo to transport Bluebell.

Madison arrived in her hometown of Nashville a day before her husband and dog were due to prepare home for the arrival of the 5-year-old rescue pet.

But when the flight Bluebell was supposed to be on showed-up without her, the Millers learned their dog was accidentally shipped to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After three long-haul flights and more than two days, Bluebell made it back to the US, worse for wear.

The Millers claim they’ve spent US$10,000 on therapy and medication for the “traumatised” dog, whom they say has become destructive due to prolonged separation anxiety.

“We don’t know if she’ll ever be the same,” James told NPR. “It’s breaking our hearts.”

IAG Cargo reportedly admitted to the company’s error.

A company spokesperson says Bluebell was given water in flight and allowed “to stretch her legs, and receive refreshments prior to her onward journey home” once reaching London-Heathrow Animal Reception Centre.

The company has said it’s working with the Miller’s to rectify the situation.

123RF The couple paid more than US$2000 (NZ$3100) to British Airways affiliate IAG Cargo to transport Bluebell (file photo).

- New York Daily News