Welcome to Auckland: Cruise passengers left at container yard after buses fail to show up

The cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, tied up for the first time at Auckland’s Fergusson Container Terminal.

Passengers were stranded, reportedly for hours, when a mega-liner was berthed for the first time at a container wharf.

The 348m-long Ovation of the Seas had previously anchored in the harbour as it was too long for Auckland’s cruise ship wharves. But on November 29 it berthed for the first time at the Fergusson container terminal.

Ports of Auckland said 20 buses were expected to shuttle passengers from the eastern end of the working container terminal to downtown’s Queens Wharf, but only 12 turned up.

Some of those had to divert to do school runs for part of the disembarkation process, due to a shortage of buses and drivers.

“We recognise there were lengthy delays for passengers waiting to disembark and we need to improve before her next call later on New Year’s Eve,” a port spokesperson said.

Use of a container berth for the cruise liner, which can carry up to 5000 passengers, was intended to reduce congestion for other boats in the harbour, where the ship had moored for the past six years.

On those visits, passengers were shuttled ashore in the ship’s own launches.

“Following the teething issues experienced, Ports of Auckland has taken responsibility to ensure enough buses are available for shuttles to Queens Wharf,” the port said.

It made that move rather than leaving one bus firm in charge.

Ovation of the Seas will be one of two cruise ships in Auckland on New Year’s Eve, with the 294m Queen Elizabeth berthed at Queens Wharf.

The New Zealand Cruise Association praised the port company for taking the step of providing a berth at the container terminal, with three more visits scheduled this season.

Chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan described the bus shortage as a “teething problem” and he planned to check the next stopover to see how the process worked.

O’Sullivan said from a cruise line perspective, ferrying passengers ashore from a ship at anchor in the harbour had worked well.

Auckland, like other centres, is suffering from a shortage of bus drivers, with the city’s public transport network more than 500 short.

About 1000 services a day have been removed from timetables, with further cancellations continuing to occur.

In 2020 the council finally dropped controversial plan to add standalone moorings off the end of Queens Wharf, to allow mega liners like Ovation of the Seas to tie up at the normal terminal.