'I am not your servant!': Flight attendant erupts at passenger on IndiGo plane

A flight attendant has been filmed getting into a heated argument on a recent flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Delhi, India.

The video posted onto Twitter by @shukla_tarun shows the IndiGo crew member in a verbal row with a passenger over the meal service.

In the footage the attendant accuses the flyer of making her fellow crew members cry: “I am so sorry sir but you can not talk to the crew like that. I’m literally listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well,” said the attendant.

Both are heard shouting: “Why are you yelling?”

At one stage the man implies that the crew member is a “servant” and she shoots back: “I am an employee. I am not your servant!”

The flight attendant is eventually persuaded to leave by a colleague.

The airline said in a statement that it was “aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022”.

“The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognisant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority.”

The heated exchange drew a mixed response online.

“Good for her for taking a stand and snapping at an obnoxious, entitled passenger,” said one commentator on Twitter.

“The crew deserves equal respect,” was another.

Others believed she shouldn’t have reacted.

“Sorry but she needs to be sacked immediately. She makes India and Indigo look very bad,” was one response.

“She is screaming and it’s unacceptable. Period. No more justification,” was another.