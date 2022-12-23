Warning for Xmas travellers on busiest day of the year for airports

Josh Barber and Shannon Distefano are trying to get to Wellington after a hailstorm cancelled his first flight home in over a decade.

A Kiwi in Australia is unsure how he and his partner will to get back to Wellington for Christmas after rain and hail in Melbourne forced the cancellation of their flight.

Airport staff around the country are preparing for pandemonium as hordes of travellers fly home for the holidays, with extreme weather across the Tasman resulting in the redirection and cancellation of flights.

Electrician Josh Barber said he and partner Shannon Distefano’s 6.15pm flight from Melbourne to Wellington was first delayed, then cancelled, after a 25-minute hailstorm swept over the airport.

The experience had been “frustrating”, he said. It will be his first trip back to New Zealand in more than a decade.

Barber has returned home and is trying to organise a new flight through Air New Zealand customer service.

Distefano said they were offered a flight on Christmas Day to Wellington via Auckland, but turned it down, as there was no point flying to New Zealand for Christmas only to miss the majority of the holiday.

Monique Ford/Stuff Airports around the country are preparing for a large amount of passengers to travel through their facilities in the lead up to Christmas.

Barber and Distefano booked their flights about four months ago. They planned to spend a week in the country before flying back to Melbourne.

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said due to heavy fog at Melbourne Airport three flights to and from New Zealand had been cancelled or diverted at this stage.

Passengers would be put on the first available services to get them to their destinations, Marren said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington International Airport external relations manager Phil Rennie says Friday is expected to be the airport’s busiest day of the year.

“We thank them for their patience while we work through these weather challenges.”

Wellington Airport

Wellington Airport external relations manager Phil Rennie said Friday was expected to be Wellington Airport’s busiest day of the year, with about 21,000 people expected to travel through.

Rennie advised travellers to plan accordingly, recommending they get to the airport as early as possible.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Gaylene Phillips hugs her son for first time in six years at New Plymouth Airport.

Those travelling domestically should arrive 90 minutes before their flight and international travellers three hours early to give themselves time to get through security screening.

Wellington Airport has hired additional staff to prepare for the day, including luggage handlers, security handlers and retail and rental car staff.

“One of the challenges of the travel industry in the rebound from Covid has been finding enough people,” Rennie said.

David Zalubowski/AP International travellers are advised to arrive three hours before their flight. (File photo)

Wellington Airport will have live music and a Christmas tree festival of 55 trees for travellers to enjoy as they waited.

The airport bus will be making multiple trips over the day.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Pettigrew family from Christchurch turned out in force and very much in the Christmas spirit to welcome Karen Pettigrew home from London for a month-long visit.

Christchurch Aiport

There were plenty of emotional reunion scenes at Christchurch Airport on its busiest day of the year.

Karen Pettigrew's extended family waited anxiously for her decked out in festive garb with their own Christmas soundtrack and pushing a customised trolley converted into a Yuletide sleigh by dad Bill.

Pettigrew, who has lived in London for more than 20 years, has not spent a Christmas in Aotearoa for about a decade, and was looking forward to a month at home.

She said her family was a creative bunch who often turned up to the airport with signs, but this was "a whole nother level”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Olivia Galbraith, 1, is greeted by grandmother Joanne Ryder on arrival at Christchurch Airport. Galway-based Olivia, brother Cillian, and parents Larissa and John touched down on Friday to spend a month with family.

Larissa and John Galbraith, from Galway, Ireland, had brought 3-year-old Cillian and 1-year-old Olivia to spend a month in Christchurch with grandparents Peter and Joanne Ryder.

While Joanne Ryder spent three months with the family after the birth of Olivia, it was her husband’s first time meeting his new granddaughter.

McKenzie Jackson was excited to have brought Dutch fiancé Eline Achterberg home to Christchurch for the first time.The couple, who met while backpacking in Australia, have lived in Utrecht in the Netherlands for five years.

They were met at the airport by Eline's sister Britt Albers, who now lives in Auckland.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Eline Achterberg is greeted by sister Britt Albers after landing in Christchurch on Friday. It is her first trip to New Zealand with fiancé McKenzie Jackson.

Melanie Bradshaw was enveloped in a firm hug from son Joe Bradshaw after more than 24 hours travel from the United Kingdom.

After a few days rest, he had a South Island road trip planned to show his mother the sights of Kaikōura, Nelson and the West Coast.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Joe Bradshaw greets mum Melanie on her arrival to Christchurch Airport just in time for Christmas.

Chief aeronautical and commercial officer Justin Watson urged patience and understanding, advising passengers and their families to take into account seasonal traffic and parking when heading to the airport.

He said passengers should take extra care with baggage weight limits, and double check airline guidelines and flight schedules before they arrive.

“With that many people on flights, there won’t be extra room for extra bags.”