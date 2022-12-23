'Abysmal': $24 breakfast at Irish airport leaves a bad taste

A photo of a breakfast reportedly from Dublin Airport has been labelled “abysmal”, “insulting” and “disgraceful”.

The post on Reddit showed an image of a tray of baked beans, a fried egg and what looks like white pudding, along with that breakfast staple, a bottle of Diet Coke, with the message: “€14.20 in Terminal 1 this morning.” That’s just over $24.

Many commentators weren’t happy.

”Were they charging by the bean?” was one response.

”I'd send that back and ask for a refund,” was another.

Although one commentator did point out the more unusual breakfast item: “What animal drinks diet coke with their beans and pud. Not charged enough in my opinion.”

It’s not the first time that the food offerings from the Irish airport has provoked internet “outrage”.

Earlier this year, a journalist posted a photo of his meal of two sausages, four pieces of toast, two coffees and a bottle of water, which came to more than $30.

“Dublin Airport has sorted out the security queues - but breakfast is another story. No bacon, no pastries… and €18.65 for this gourmet selection,” wrote Kevin Doyle.

His post found plenty of sympathy with people calling the cost “madness” and “criminal”.

His tweet came after another popular post questioned the costs at the Irish airport. Politician Sean Kelly was mystified as to why his hot dog set him back €12 (just over $20).

Of course Dublin is not the only airport to have its prices questioned.

Stuff Travel contributor Josh Martin wrote about the time he had to fork out $20 for five ‘glorified chicken nuggets’ at Auckland Airport, while media personality Jay Jay Feeney was also left underwhelmed by the value of her meal there.

In the US, an investigation by the transportation authority that oversees three New York City-area airports confirmed customers had paid as much as US$27 (NZ$43) for a beer at LaGuardia Airport over the past year, leading the organisation to announce stronger measures for protecting consumers.