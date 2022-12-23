Qatar Airways ordered to pay for plus-sized model's therapy after she felt fat-shamed

A court is Brazil has ordered an airline to pay for a plus-sized model’s therapy for a year after she felt she was fat-shamed on a recent flight.

Juliana Nehme said she had been stopped from getting onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Beirut, Lebanon to Doha last month because of her size.

She claimed on social media that the airline was telling her to stump up an extra US$3000 (NZ$4800) for a first-class seat. Nehme also said Qatar refused to refund her the US$947 she had already paid for the economy seat. She was flying via Doha back home to São Paulo, Brazil.

At the time Qatar Airways claimed she had been “initially extremely rude and aggressive to check-in staff” and that another member of her group had “did not produce required PCR documentation for entry to Brazil”.

In a post to Instagram, Nehme wrote: “I was extremely humiliated in front of all the people at the airport! All because I'm FAT! Shame on a company like Qatar to allow this kind of DISCRIMINATION against people!

“I'm FAT But I'm SAME AS EVERYBODY! It is not fair to buy my ticket and be HUMILIATED, THREATENED AND BLOCKED FROM FLYING!”

While she missed her original flight, she did board a later flight but only after the intervention from an official from the Brazilian embassy in Brussels.

Earlier this week a court in São Paulo ruled that Qatar Airways must pay for psychotherapy due to the trauma of the event on Nehme.

Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho said the treatment should consist of a "weekly therapy session". It will cost about 400 reals (NZ$124) every week for at least a year, to a total of 19,200 reals (NZ$5930), the Mail Online reported.

After the hearing, Nehme told local media that she felt like she “wasn’t a human being to them”.

“I was a fat monster that couldn’t get on board. It was horrible. I’d never imagined going through something like this, ever.”

After the initial incident Qatar Airways said in a statement that it “treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in line with industry practices and similar to most airlines, anyone who impedes upon the space of a fellow traveller and cannot secure their seatbelt or lower their armrests may be required to purchase an additional seat both as a safety precaution and for the comfort and safety of all passengers".

Qatar Airways has been approached for comment on the latest ruling.