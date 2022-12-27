Family forks out $3500 for last-minute flight after cancellations, weather chaos

A Christchurch family was stranded in Vancouver for four nights and forced to shell out $3500 for last-minute tickets to Toronto after Air New Zealand failed to rebook them when their original flight got cancelled.

Paul O'Connor​, his fiancée Taryn Caley​ and their six-month-old son Hudson O’Connor​ were travelling to Caley’s family home in Toronto for Christmas and for Hudson to meet his extended family in Canada for the first time.

The family arrived in Vancouver on December 19 for the last leg of their journey to Toronto but the WestJet flight they booked through Air New Zealand was cancelled because of a massive winter storm.

“We were on the tarmac for just over 11 hours,” O’Connor said. “We were told by WestJet that we were not going to be given any compensation ... [or] ... any accommodation. At that point we were in some pretty dire straits because we were running out of infant formula.”

READ MORE:

* Last-minute flight cancellation derails 'dream' trip 15 years in the making

* 'Absolutely gutted': Kiwis stranded by 'bomb cyclone' set to miss Christmas in NZ

* Filipino workers stuck in Cook Islands shocked by Air New Zealand cancellations



After spending days contacting Air New Zealand, the airline told the family they were rebooked on another Toronto-bound flight on Christmas Eve, but the family found out at check-in they were not on the flight’s passenger list. They have already spent the previous three nights with “friends of friends” who live in the city.

At the end, O’Connor and Caley decided to pay more than C$3000 (NZ$3500) out of their own funds for another flight leaving later that night, arriving early Christmas Day.

Supplied From left: Paul O'Connor, Hudson O'Connor and Taryn Caley were stranded at Vancouver for four days after a snowstorm cancelled their flight to Toronto.

O’Connor said the family was “pretty angry and disappointed” at Air New Zealand because there had been no “meaningful communication”.

“We felt pretty lost on top of everything [and] on top of having a six-month-old with us trying to manage him,” he said. “We don’t need Air New Zealand or another airline turning to us and saying there are no options and essentially turfing us at the airport to fend for ourselves.”

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty​ said their customer service agent did everything the could to find the family an alternative flight and booked them to an Aer Lingus flight on December 24, but that was also cancelled.

Abigail Dougherty A Christchurch family was stranded in Vancouver for four nights and forced to shell out $3,500 for last-minute tickets to Toronto after Air New Zealand failed to rebook them when their original flight got cancelled.

“Air New Zealand was unaware of the subsequent cancellation and appreciates how distressing this would have been for the O’Connors at this special time of year,” she said. “Our customer service team has reached out to the family.”

O’Connor also said they were just looking forward to spending the next few weeks in Toronto to relax, spend time with family and forgetting about all the troubles for a while.

“It’s been a pretty stressful week for us,” he said.