Flying fists: When travel tantrums got physical this year

There have been more than 10 million views of the fight at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The year of travel is ending on a rather frustrating note in many countries.

Bad weather is causing thousands of flights to be cancelled in the US and airports around the world are seemingly drowning in seas of luggage.

Over the last 12 months there have been a few times when temper tantrums have boiled over into brawls.

Perhaps the most famous mid-flight punch in 2022 occurred back in April when a misguided passenger decided to harass legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Video from TMZ Sports showed Tyson repeatedly punch the man and bloodying his face.

"My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," a man is heard saying on one of the videos.

The passenger had been “harassing him [Tyson] and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," said the former champion boxer's representatives. After the altercation, the flyer was sported three or four bloody cuts on the right side of his head. Authorities did not file criminal charges against Tyson.

Thomas Shannon via Storyful/AP Millions of people viewed footage of the fight at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

A heated argument over a boarding pass and being told to wait in line boiled over at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, with much of it caught on camera.

Accusations and slurs flew as gate agent Emmanuel Sullivan and passenger Ayriana Davis staged a very public fight.

Millions watched the video on Twitter and Sullivan was later suspended.

twitter Brendan Langley, a Canadian Football League player, got in a brawl with an employee at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Another brawl caught on camera saw a United Airlines worker and a US professional football player brawl in front of shocked passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A nearly minute-long video posted on Twitter (warning: bad language) showed both men slap each other in the face, and start throwing punches. The employee stumbles backwards and falls, and an appeal for the two men to stop can be heard.

Ex-NFL player Brendan Langley was initially charged with assault, but it was later dropped, according to TMZ Sports.

The airport employee who worked for United Ground Express, a subsidiary that supports airport operations, was sacked.

Video footage in October captured a mid-flight brawl which forced a Jetstar plane in Australia to make a priority landing.

The chaos unfolded just 24 minutes into the flight from Melbourne to Brisbane.

Video shows the moment punches were thrown, while multiple people attempted to pull two men apart. A passenger onboard witnessed the altercation and said it was "absolutely terrifying".

The father and daughter seated next to the man in 29C knew he "wasn't right”, according to an affidavit. About an hour into the United Airlines flight from Miami, US, the passenger grabbed the arm of the daughter, who was in seat 29B.

After the family were moved, the passenger grew increasingly erratic and soon began "running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit, and yelling obscenities," FBI Special Agent Daniel Markley wrote in an affidavit.

After breaking off a piece off a bathroom door, he then attacked one of the flight attendants by "grabbing and twisting" her breast, Markley wrote. Other flight crew and passengers, including a law enforcement officer who was on board, jumped in to help.

Cherruy Loghan Sevilla, of Miami, was later arrested when his flight touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport.

A distressed woman was caught on video attacking an airport check-in clerk in Mexico after she was late for her flight.

In the footage the woman can be seen throwing punches at an Emirates airline employee at Mexico City International Airport. The traveller can be heard yelling and screaming before hurling objects from behind the check-in counter, including luggage and computer equipment.

In a media statement, Emirates said the woman had checked into her flight too late. She also tried to use an expired passport for her journey.

A video posted on Twitter (warning: very strong language) showed a group of men fighting in the aisle of the KLM plane as it landed in the Dutch city from Manchester, England.

Passengers can be heard shouting “behave” as the fists fly. The captain of the flight, as well as crew and other flyers, tried to step in to stop the brawl.

A follow-up video appears to blame the attacks on racist comments. Two men were seen being escorted off the plane. Reports say one man was slightly injured.

