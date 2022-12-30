Cheat sheet: The airline lost your bags. Now what?

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport.

If you’re one of the unlucky travellers parted from their luggage, you might be wondering what your rights are. Reporter Sapeer Mayron finds out.

I’ve only got the clothes I travelled in, what do I do now?

If your luggage is lost, even if for a few hours, you may be entitled to reimbursement for any essentials you buy while you wait.

Toiletries, clothes and something to sleep in could all be considered essential, but keep all your receipts otherwise your claim may not be accepted.

Some airlines suggest not leaving the airport before lodging the problem in person, and filling out the required forms, which could really help speed up the process of reuniting you with your bag.

READ MORE:

* Don’t take risks when packing for summer holidays. Do this instead

* Bagmageddon: The suitcases lost for a week at Auckland airport

* US winter storm leaves mountains of lost luggage piling up in airports



What am I entitled to?

If your bag is lost (even temporarily) or damaged, you are entitled to compensation, and whether you flew internationally or domestically will determine how much.

The process is meant to be simple: the airline’s baggage desk should open your claim, and give you a reference number. Then the airline should get your bag to you – for free.

Provide a name, phone number and address, your airline tickets, baggage receipts and any coupons for excess baggage.

You could try to sort this out over the phone, but wait times are long.

Shane Reti/Supplied National MP Dr Shane Reti photographed baggage piled up in the arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport on December 26.

If the luggage is lost entirely and never returned, the airline owes you compensation for this – to an extent.

Under the Montreal Convention, a global treaty that covers airline liabilities, if the airline loses your bag, or doesn’t return it within 21 days of when it should have arrived, you are eligible for compensation.

The absolute limit an international airline will go to is around $2700 per passenger. Importantly, the Montreal Convention carries more weight than airlines’ own regulations, so don’t let them shortchange you.

For domestic trips, carriers are liable for up to $2000, under the Contract and Commercial Law Act.

If your luggage was damaged, you’ll need proof, usually with photos.

Megan Eaves/Supplied Baggage lined up at Auckland Airport on December 26.

What about my travel insurance?

If the airline compensation doesn’t stretch far enough, your travel insurance might cover the difference.

Your insurance fine print should have all the details, including whether your policy covers lost or damaged bags, or high-value items you’re travelling with.

Some credit card companies might also reimburse you for these expenses – check the contract you signed.

You might be better off carrying items you can’t do without in hand luggage, and carrying two changes of clothes and instead of one, just in case you’re caught out.

Pat Nabong/AP People looking for lost luggage line up at Midway International Airport, Chicago, on December 27, after flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.

Why is so much luggage going missing?

It’s a worldwide problem, and New Zealand is no exemption. The pandemic has left airlines and luggage handlers short-staffed, only to come up against extreme weather, like the ice storms across America.

There are several parties responsible for your luggage, but the buck stops with the airline – that’s who you ought to call on as soon as you realise your bags aren’t on the conveyer belt.